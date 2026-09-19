Video: After Fight, Man Repeatedly Rams Thar Into Friends' Cab In Gurugram

A man repeatedly rammed his Mahindra Thar into a cab carrying two of his friends in Gurugram on Friday night following a verbal altercation with them. While no passengers were injured, the cab suffered significant damage from the impact. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

The incident happened in Gurugram's Sector 89. Four men arrived at the location in a Thar bearing Delhi registration plates. A dispute allegedly arose among them, leading to two of them separating from the group and deciding to head home. They booked a cab via Rapido and waited for it on the roadside. As soon as the cab arrived, both of them got in.

At this point, one of the men who had accompanied them allegedly became enraged and suddenly accelerated the Thar and rammed the cab. He then reversed the vehicle and rammed the cab forcefully several times. Within moments, the front section of the cab was severely damaged.

Both front airbags of the cab deployed, and its front portion was damaged, police told news agency PTI.

The video shows the driver of the Thar coming out of the vehicle and screaming profanities as bystanders recorded the incident. Eyewitnesses alleged that the men in the Thar appeared to be intoxicated, although official confirmation will only be available after the police investigation.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene, but the driver and his associate fled before their arrival. The police have launched an investigation based on the cab driver's complaint.

"The investigation so far has revealed that the Thar used in the incident is registered in Delhi. Based on its registration number, we are trying to identify its owner and the accused youths. The accused will be arrested soon," a senior police officer told PTI.

The incident comes days after a car struck biker Shivani Chauhan, alias Sia, in Gurugram and drove away. The impact of the collision threw her off her bike, while the motorcycle was dragged for a few metres on the road.

The woman, who goes by the name Sia and runs the page 'rebelwheels_sia_' on Instagram, shared a video of the incident online and narrated the sequence of events leading up to it.

Kalyan Bainsla, the hit-and-run accused, and his cousin Lavnish Bainsla were later arrested, and the investigation continues in the matter.

(With inputs from Sahil Manchanda)