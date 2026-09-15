Gurugram Hit-And-Run Accused Kalyan Bainsla Could Get 10 Years In Jail. Attempt To Murder Section Invoked

The white sedan cuts sharply to the right and rams the helmeted woman riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike in Gurugram, sending her crashing down, shows a disturbing video, and her bike, generating a tiny shower of sparks, skidded along the road.

The sedan though sped away.

On Tuesday, two days after the incident, the Gurugram Police, based on the CCTV findings, filed an attempt to murder charge against Kalyan Bainsla, the accused driver.

This offense carries a provision for imprisonment of up to 10 years. The accused car driver will also be arrested soon, police said.

"Flouting the law will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Gurugram Police is committed to taking strict action against the accused," the police said in a statement.

Read | Woman Biker Hit, Air Force Veteran Attacked: The Lawlessness In Gurugram

The victim, Sia, in an exclusive interview to NDTV, said everything was captured on camera and questioned the obtuseness on the part of the authorities who are yet to catch the accused. She questioned the authorities how any law-abiding citizen in places like Gurugram and Delhi would feel safe when the "department" itself does not do anything.

"He thinks he will just hit a woman and speed away and nothing would happen to him," Sia told NDTV, adding, "It was a clear hit-and-run and attempt-to-murder case."

Sia has made it clear that she will "not give up on the fight".

"I will set an example," she stressed.

"Does the law and order machinery only wake up after a biker gets hit and killed? If you impose so many restrictions on bikers in Gurugram, you should also look at those driving four-wheelers. What are you doing about the people driving so rashly?" Sia said.

Sia's father, Rohshan Chauhan, too doubled down, saying the family "will not rest until the accused is punished".

The accused, in a video, was seen telling a reporter that he did not know whether the biker was a man or woman and alleged only one side of the incident had been presented. He also questioned why videos involving one of Sia's male friends had not emerged.

"I felt very sorry for that girl," he is heard saying in the interview.

Questioning his claim of "feeling sorry for her", Sia said his actions after the crash did not reflect that concern.

"If you really felt sorry for me, then why didn't you stop? It was your responsibility. If you hit me, you should have stopped and checked whether I was injured," she said.

She further said the consequences of the crash could have been far worse.

"I could have suffered much more serious injuries. My bones could have been broken. I could have died on the spot," she said.

"This display of sympathy does not suit him. The videos clearly show how they fled. They did not stop even for a second to check whether the person they had hit was alive or dead," she said.