Gurugram Hit-And-Run Accused Kalyan Bainsla Tried To Escape Police Custody

Kalyan Bainsla, the accused in the Gurugram hit-and-run case, made another attempt to escape. This time from police custody on Tuesday after he was arrested from Dausa in Rajasthan, the police said.

The accused attempted to flee from police custody on the pretext of going to urinate, the Gurugram Police said.

"During the attempt, he fell and sustained minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital and provided first aid," the police said.

The car, registered in the name of an acquaintance, was found in Bainsla's possession and seized.

Post arrest, pictures showed him kneeling in front of the impounded car with his right hand heavily bandaged.

Kalyan Bainsla, with his heavily bandaged hand, kneels beside his vehicle in police custody following his arrest

The police also detained a friend of Bainsla, Lavnish, who was with him in the car at the time of the incident.

Based on the CCTV findings, the police filed an attempt to murder charge against the accused driver. This offense carries a provision for imprisonment of up to 10 years.

On Sunday, a white sedan swerved sharply to the left on the Golf Course Road in Gurugram and rammed helmeted Sia who went crashing down, shows a disturbing video, with her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike sliding across the road leaving a trail of sparks.

A white sedan rams Sia while she was riding her superbike in Gurugram on Sunday

Sia went crashing down after the sedan rammed her superbike in Gurugram

According to the police, Bainsla, a 32-year-old resident of Chandhat in Palwal district in Haryana, runs a gym and also works as a realtor. He is married with two children.

Addressing the media, Gurugram DCP (East) Sandeep Kumar said the victim claimed that Bainsla also made indecent comments against her before the incident.

Earlier, after giving an interview to the media, Bainsla switched off his mobile phone and absconded. Three teams constituted to track him arrested him in Rajasthan, the officer said.

Pushing back against allegations of deliberate vehicular assault and harassment, Naveen Bainsla, the lawyer representing Kalyan Bainsla, claimed that the incident was not a hit-and-run, but a case of mutual negligence resulting from overspeeding and racing.

"This is not a hit-and-run case; it is a matter of negligence. It happened purely due to overspeeding and reckless behavior-they were racing against each other. There was a large group of bikers-about 20-30 riders. Instead of following road rules, they were speeding and performing stunts. They were taunting and harassing other vehicles, provoking them to race or overtake," lawyer Naveen Bainsla said.

The accused, in a media interview before he went missing, claimed he did not know whether the biker was a man or woman and alleged only one side of the incident had been presented. He also questioned why videos involving one of Sia's male friends had not emerged.

"I felt very sorry for that girl," he is heard saying in the interview.

Questioning his claim of "feeling sorry for her", Sia said his actions after the crash did not reflect that concern.

"If you really felt sorry for me, then why didn't you stop? It was your responsibility. If you hit me, you should have stopped and checked whether I was injured," she said.

She further said the consequences of the crash could have been far worse.

"I could have suffered much more serious injuries. My bones could have been broken. I could have died on the spot," she said.