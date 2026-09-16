Gurugram Hit-And-Run Accused Kalyan Bainsla Sent To 2-Day Police Custody

Kalyan Bainsla, who was arrested for knocking down a woman biker with his car in Gurugram, has been sent to two-day police custody. Alongwith Bainsla, his friend Lavnish, who is also an accused in the case, has also been sent to the police custody.

Kalyan Bainsla was arrested from Dausa in Rajasthan on Tuesday after the video of the woman biker went viral on Monday.

Bainsla was arrested two days after he was seen in a video hitting the woman biker riding an Aprilia RS 457 with his speeding Maruti Suzuki Ciaz coming from behind.

Lavnish allegedly passed indecent comments against the woman biker before her car was hit by Bainsla sending her skidding for metres on a Gurugram road, according to police.

Read | "Was Scared Of Being Lynched": Lawyer On Why Gurugram Hit-And-Run Driver Fled

The shocking video of the biker being hit by Bainsla had led to a massive outrage. The woman biker, Sia, had posted the horrifying video on her instagram detailing the horror on Gurugram road during her ride on Sunday. In the video, Kalyan Bainsla was seen harassing her when she told him to keep his car at a distance. Moments later, Bainsla knocked down Sia wit her and sped away.

The Gurugram Police, based on the CCTV findings, filed an attempt to murder charge against the accused driver. This offense carries a provision for imprisonment of up to 10 years.

Bainsla's lawyer has alleged that his client was provoked by the woman (Sia) and other riders, harassed and manipulated, making him the victim.

In a conversation with NDTV, Naveen Bainsla, representing Kalyan Bainsla in the Gurugram hit-and-run case, said his client was not at fault. Blaming the riders, he said, "My client is not at fault. These riders were overspeeding. The accident happened because of them."

Read | Arrest Not Enough, He Needs To Be Punished: Biker Sia On Hit-And-Run Driver

When asked why his client didn't stop to help the woman, the advocate said: "He feared being lynched by a mob. He fled to prevent any untoward incident from occurring to him or his family."

The lawyer on Wednesday also claimed that the attempt to murder charges were invoked against Bainsla due to the media pressure, saying that there was no motive established.

The multiple videos of the incident, however, clearly show that Bainsla deliberately hit Sia's bike and fled.

According to Sia, there were four people in the car, and they appeared to be intoxicated.

Videos showed Sia riding her bike before the white sedan overtook, hit her and drove away. Sia fell on the road and rolled several times. The action camera mounted on her bike captured sparks coming from her vehicle after the metal parts hit the road and skidded.