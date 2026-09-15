"Was Scared Of Being Lynched": Lawyer On Why Gurugram Hit-And-Run Driver Fled

A car strikes a woman biker from the side and throws her off the two-wheeler. The motorcycle drags along the road for a few meters. The woman skids across the road and suffers minor injuries to her hands and legs. The driver, identified as Kalyan Bainsla, flees the scene. Two days later, the man behind the wheel emerges as a 'victim'.

Bainsla's lawyer has alleged that his client was provoked by the woman (Sia) and other riders, harassed and manipulated, making him the victim.

In a conversation with NDTV, Naveen Bainsla, representing Kalyan Bainsla in the Gurugram hit-and-run case, said his client was not at fault. Blaming the riders, he said, "My client is not at fault. These riders were overspeeding. The accident happened because of them."

When asked why his client didn't stop to help the woman, the advocate said: "He feared being lynched by a mob. He fled to prevent any untoward incident from occurring to him or his family."

Bainsla claimed that the riders outnumbered his client and were overspeeding. He also alleged that the video evidence shared by Sia and another rider was "edited and planted" to suit their narrative.

"There were 25-30 riders. These videos are edited and planted... The riders were more in numbers. They were riding at 120-160 kmph," he told NDTV.

"Who gives permission to these riders to cover an entire stretch of road, to perform stunts on the road, overspeed and risk people's lives?" Bainsla questioned, adding that his client will face whatever comes up in the police investigation.

When questioned again about the dashcam footage which shows the car moving from the first lane to the third lane, towards the motorcycle, and striking it from the side, Bainsla said he had seen the video four times and that it is evident that the woman rider was overspeeding.

"My client came from behind. He saw a U-turn ahead of him and to protect himself, he took a left," the advocate said.

"Riders were provoking him, harassing him, and manipulating him. He didn't say anything. He just said you ride well, ride safely. He didn't hit them. Kalyan took left to save himself," he reiterated.

Lawyer Bainsla argued for legal proceedings against the bikers who, according to him, don't follow the law.

The accused, Kalyan Bainsla, was detained from Dausa in Rajasthan on Tuesday morning, two days after the incident occurred. Bainsla was in hiding because he was "scared", the lawyer said.

What Happened On Golf Course Road On Sunday

The woman, known as "Rebel Wheels Sia" on Instagram, was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports motorcycle with a group of bikers on Gurugram's plush Golf Course Road on Sunday morning. A white Maruti Suzuki Ciaz started following her. Sia alleged that the occupants of the vehicle repeatedly approached her motorcycle and made inappropriate gestures. Sia asked the driver to maintain a distance, but instead, she was asked to stop.

Also Read | "I'll Make Sure Nobody Harasses A Woman Biker Again": Gurugram Hit-And-Run Survivor To NDTV

According to Sia, there were four people in the car, and they appeared to be intoxicated.

Sia, however, continued riding before the white sedan overtook, hit her and drove away. Sia fell on the road and rolled several times. The action camera mounted on her bike captured sparks coming from her vehicle after the metal parts hit the road and skidded.

When Sia's friend, who was riding with her, chased the car and confronted the driver at a traffic signal, Bainsla denied responsibility and drove away from the spot.

Also Read | "4 Drunk Men Tried To Harass Me": Gurugram Biker Files Hit-And-Run Complaint

In an interview with a media house, Bainsla said he did not know a woman was riding the motorcycle and "felt very sorry for that girl". Responding to him, Sia said, "If you really felt sorry for me, then why didn't you stop? It was your responsibility. If you hit me, you should have stopped and checked whether I was injured."

Based on video evidence, Gurugram police have added 'attempt to murder' charge against Bainsla.

This offense carries a punishment of up to 10 years' imprisonment.