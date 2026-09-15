"I'll Make Sure Nobody Harasses A Woman Biker Again": Gurugram Hit-And-Run Survivor To NDTV

Sia, who almost died after a sedan rammed her bike in Haryana's Gurugram, has given a detailed account of the incident and strongly criticised the accused's attitude of impunity. In an exclusive interview to NDTV's Vedika Sud, Sia questioned the authorities how any law-abiding citizen in places like Gurugram and Delhi would feel safe when the "department" itself does not do anything.

"I will not give up on the fight. I will set an example," she said.

She also sent a direct message to the accused: "Wherever you are hiding like a criminal, know that the entire biking community is with me. No matter how many interviews you give, I will make sure that those who want to harass women bikers think twice and never ever do that," Sia said.

"It is like the department is signalling that nothing will happen to anyone who breaks the law. All these things considered, it seems more and more real that justice is elusive for the common people in our country," Sia said.

She said everything was captured on camera and questioned the obtuseness on the part of the authorities who are yet to catch the accused, identified as Kalyan Bainsla.

"He thinks he will just hit a woman and speed away and nothing would happen to him," Sia said. "It was a clear hit-and-run and attempt-to-murder case."

"The police - specifically the traffic police - are quick to penalise bikers for things like exhaust issues, yet when a biker gets hit or meets with an accident, the response is different. What about those who die on the spot? Isn't their life valuable to you?

"Does the law and order machinery only wake up after a biker gets hit and killed? If you impose so many restrictions on bikers in Gurgaon, you should also look at those driving four-wheelers. What are you doing about the people driving so rashly?" Sia told reporters.

Her father, Rohshan Chauhan, said that "ridiculous" comments made by Bainsla that his daughter did it all for views on social media exposed his mentality for the world to see.

"Everything he is saying is a lie. He hit my daughter while under the influence of intoxicants. The police are coming today to record a statement. We will not let this matter rest until the accused is punished," Chauhan said.

ALSO READ | Woman Biker Hit, Air Force Veteran Attacked: The Lawlessness In Gurugram

While Bainsla is freely talking from an unknown location, the police said they have formed five teams to catch him. They are searching all possible hideouts. It has been 48 hours since the incident happened. The police said they are checking CCTV cameras on Golf Course Road to corroborate other details.

Sia told reporters that men like Bainsla getting away encourages criminals to inflict harm on common people, expecting no punishment. "He is still roaming freely… I was terrified after he rammed my bike. I am glad that everything was recorded," she said.

On camera, some of the violations - notwithstanding the serious ones - proved themselves, such as black tint on the sedan's windows, jumping a red light and the hit-and-run. "The driver was clearly drunk. He hit me deliberately," Sia said.

In an earlier video, Bainsla was seen telling a reporter that he did not know whether the biker was a man or woman and alleged only one side of the incident had been presented. He also questioned why videos involving one of Sia's male friends had not emerged.

Sia challenged his claim that she and the other bikers had repeatedly accelerated and slowed down. "He is saying that we were repeatedly speeding up and slowing down on the road. But my video clearly shows who was actually trying to corner whom," she said.

She dismissed Bainsla's claim that he was unaware a woman was riding the motorcycle. She said he had come close to her, seen her hair, made gestures and signalled for her to stop.