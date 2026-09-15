"4 Drunk Men Tried To Harass Me": Gurugram Biker Files Hit-And-Run Complaint

A day after a crash in Gurugram triggered outrage online, biker and Instagram creator Sia has filed a complaint with Gurugram Police, alleging that she was harassed, hit by a car and dragged for nearly 300 metres before the vehicle sped away.

In the complaint submitted to Gurugram Police, Sia said the incident took place on September 13 at around 7:00 am when she was riding towards Biker Barn Cafe with friends who were on separate motorcycles.

"On September 13, I was on my bike at around 7:00 am. I was going towards the Biker Barn Cafe with my friends. They were on another bike," she said.

Read: Woman Biker Hit, Air Force Veteran Attacked: The Lawlessness In Gurugram

According to the complaint, she encountered a white Maruti Suzuki Ciaz bearing registration number HR30L4949 on Golf Course Road. She alleged that the occupants of the car appeared intoxicated and repeatedly tried to harass her and stop her motorcycle.

"When I reached Gold Course Road, there were four boys in a drunk condition in the car and were trying to harass me and trying to stop my bike. When I crossed them, they suddenly crossed my path and hit my bike," she stated in the complaint.

Sia alleged that the impact caused her motorcycle to be dragged for nearly 300 metres before the occupants of the car fled the scene.

"My friends tried to chase them, but they ran away from the spot," the complaint said.

Seeking action against the accused, she urged police to take immediate steps in the matter.

FIR Includes Attempted Murder Charge

Sia's brother said she escaped serious injuries but is now suffering from severe muscle pain, body aches and abrasions.

"She is physically okay, but she has started experiencing significant pain now. Initially, the adrenaline in her system masked it, but now she is suffering from severe muscle pulls and widespread body pain. She has to take painkillers, and she also has various scratches and abrasions," he said.

He added that the family had met officials at Sector 56 police station and that an FIR had been registered.

"We submitted a written statement from Sia and specified the charges we wanted to include. We have included three main charges of harassment, attempted murder, and hit-and-run," he said.

According to him, Sia's verbal statement is also expected to be recorded by police.

Read: "Why Didn't You Stop?" Gurugram Biker On Driver's "Feeling Sorry" Remark

The incident sparked widespread outrage after videos surfaced online. Footage shared by Sia shows a white Maruti Suzuki Ciaz colliding with her bike while attempting to overtake. The impact threw her off the bike and sent her sliding across the road. She later posted footage of the crash recorded by a camera mounted on her Aprilia RS 457.

Following the backlash, the driver, Kalyan Bainsla, acknowledged that the collision occurred because of him but rejected allegations that he intentionally rammed the motorcycle. He claimed he lost control of the vehicle near a U-turn and drove away because he feared retaliation from a group of bikers present at the spot.

After the video gained traction online, Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance of the matter and a case was registered against the driver under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 (causing injury) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.