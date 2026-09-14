Injuries On Hands, Legs In Gurugram Hit-And-Run, Woman Biker Rode Home

After a white sedan rammed her bike from the side at high speed on a road in Gurugram in full public view, 'Rebel Wheels Sia' - as she is known on Instagram - calmly assessed the situation before deciding what to do, her family said.

The video of the deliberate ramming, captured by an action camera fixed on her Aprilia RS 457, has gone viral on social media. For some seconds she asked the driver of the white sedan to maintain a healthy gap between the two vehicles.

However, the driver, later identified as Kalyan Bainsla, darted from the right-most lane towards the left and swerved the car before it hit Sia's bike. She fell on the road and rolled several times. The camera captured sparks coming from the bike after the metal parts hit the road and skidded.

Immediately after it happened, Sia got up and first checked for injuries, her family said. No heavy vehicle was behind, luckily, her friends said. Protected by her safety gear optimised for riding, the injuries were minor and only her hands and legs were affected, the family said.

Their daughter did not panic, they said, adding she "rode the bike all the way home herself" safely. Her father is a builder.

Sia's actions are consistent with best practices followed by bikers in case of an accident. They commonly involve assessing one's body for pain or bleeding by staying still as adrenaline can hide serious injuries, getting out of the road towards the side, calling the emergency services in case of serious injuries and keeping a clear visual record of the accident site by taking mobile photos.

Kalyan Bainsla, who drove the white sedan, identified himself as an "international kabaddi player" and a member of the "Indian rugby team" on Instagram. He deactivated his social media handles soon after the video went viral.

The police said they have formed three teams to catch the accused.

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Sia was riding as part of a group of bikers when the white car began following her, minutes away from the horrific crash that many on social media said clearly indicated a deliberate act.

The car owner, Manish, a resident of Haryana's Palwal, said his friend was driving it and he got to know what happened only after the video went viral. "I serve in the army and I am currently on duty in Assam," he said, adding his friend borrowed the car from his family on Sunday.