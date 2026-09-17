Gurugram Hit-And-Run Accused Kalyan Bainsla Chased Woman Biker For 2 km: Sources

Kalyan Bainsla, the hit-and-run accused, was returning with three of his friends from a club after partying when he knocked down a woman biker with his car in Gurugram, sources from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) told NDTV.

According to the sources, Bainsla was driving the vehicle while his friend, Lavnish - who has also been sent to police custody - was sitting in the passenger seat. It was Lavnish who instigated Bainsla to chase the woman biker, they said, adding that the first interaction between them and the biker, Shivani Chauhan alias Sia, took place around Sector 53 metro station in Gurugram.

After a brief altercation, Bainsla chased her for at least two kilometres before knocking her down from the two-wheeler, sources said.

The Gurugram police have served notice to the two other people present in Bainsla's vehicle at the time of the incident. Their statements will be recorded by the SIT, and a decision on their arrest will be taken after questioning, officials said.

Blood and urine samples of the accused have also been sent for testing to determine whether he was drunk.

On Monday, Sia posted the horrifying video showing Bainsla hitting her while she was riding an Aprilia RS 457 with his speeding Maruti Suzuki Ciaz from behind, sending her skidding for metres. In the video, Bainsla was seen harassing her when she told him to keep his car at a distance. Seconds before the hit, Lavnish had allegedly made indecent comments against the woman.

A day later, Bainsla was arrested from Rajasthan's Dausa. Shortly after the arrest, he tried to escape custody on the pretext of urinating but fell and got hurt, after which he was given first aid at a hospital.

The police have impounded Bainsla's car - which was registered in the name of an acquaintance.

Gurugram DCP (East) Sandeep Kumar said the victim claimed that Bainsla also hurled a slur at her before the incident and tried to kill her. "It can be clearly seen that he deliberately hit (the biker) from the side after an argument...The intent was to kill the victim. The victim has also told the police that the intention was to kill her," he said.

What the woman biker said

Sia, the woman biker, said she was not satisfied with the arrests alone.

"Until there is punishment, such cases will keep happening...From the statements of Kalyan Bainsla and his supporters, we can see what kind of society they come from or how educated they are," she told NDTV after recording her statement before a magistrate in Gurugram and undergoing a medico-legal examination (MLC).

According to Sia, while two men were caught, two more were in the vehicle when Bainsla swerved his car and hit her. "They should also be arrested, too, and punished. Otherwise, such cases will keep happening," she said.