Arrest Not Enough, He Needs To Be Punished: Biker Sia On Hit-And-Run Driver

Calling for swift action, biker Shivani Chauhan, alias Sia, victim of an on-camera hit-and-run in Gurugram, said she is not satisfied with merely the arrests of car driver Kalyan Bainsla and his cousin Lavnish Bainsla. "Until there is punishment, such cases will keep happening," she said to NDTV as she reached home in Kalkaji, New Delhi, after recording her statement before a magistrate in Gurugram and undergoing a medico-legal examination (MLC).

"From the statements of Kalyan Bainsla and his supporters, we can see what kind of society they come from or how educated they are," she also said.

On attempt-to-murder having been invoked in the FIR, she said, "I am not satisfied with the charge being added and the arrests until strict action is taken. The arrests happened today, but what if they get bail someday?" She said that while two men have been caught, two more were in the vehicle when Kalyan Bainsla swerved his car and hit her on Sunday morning. "They should also be arrested, too, and punished. Otherwise, such cases will keep happening."

The turn of events was captured on her bike's action camera and went viral when she posted it on Instagram. Sia said she had explained the incident in her statement to the magistrate: "How I was hit, how it could have killed me, I have given all my statements and appealed that strict action be taken in this case." She said, besides the MLC, some of her injuries needed X-ray examination, which would be done on Wednesday.

Asked about Kalyan Bainsla saying she was misrepresenting and misusing the incident to gain online traction, Sia said, "What Kalyan's supporters are saying makes no difference. How educated are they? I am not uneducated either."

She added that she had contested the election to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in 2022 (as an AAP candidate), "so a lot of people know me". "From his and his lawyer's statements, one can understand what kind of society they come from," she added.

Her lawyer Abhishek Chauhan said, "If they try to get bail, we will oppose it. They should not be released until the full investigation is complete." He noted that the two men had fled to Rajasthan, where they were caught on Tuesday.

There were three or four drunk men in the white sedan, the biker had claimed in a video posted on her Instagram handle "Rebel Wheels Sia".

Sia's father Raushan Chauhan said earlier on Tuesday, "If a man commits a crime, he is responsible, but the people sitting with him should have stopped him."

Sia was riding her sports bike on Golf Course Road on Sunday when the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz rammed her bike. She was thrown off her Aprilia RS 457 bike and kept sliding, according to footage from her and her fellow bikers' cameras.

She later alleged that the car's occupants had appeared drunk and repeatedly harassed her. “They were trying to stop my bike. When I crossed them, they suddenly crossed my path and hit my bike,” she has alleged in her complaint.

Her bike skidded for nearly 300 metres, she said, adding that her friends who were riding behind her tried to chase the men, but they fled the spot.

Bainsla, who was driving his friend's Ciaz, and Lavnish Gurjar, who was also in the car, were arrested in Dausa in Rajasthan, police said.