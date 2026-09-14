"Will Be Filing An FIR": Woman Biker Injured In Gurugram Hit-And-Run

The speeding sedan, it appeared, deliberately rammed the helmeted woman riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike in Gurugram on Sunday. The woman, who refuses to reveal her identity, went crashing down after the impact, and her bike, generating a tiny shower of sparks, skidded along the road.

The woman, who identifies herself as rebelwheeels_sia_ on Instagram, said she will be filing a police complaint later today.

"I will be filing an FIR with my lawyer this evening and will take legal action. I am also receiving many requests fron news channels and journalists for interviews. Please be patient and calm. I do not wish to reveal my identity or face, and I won't be giving any interviews at this time," rebelwheeels_sia_, who has an Instagram follower count of a little over 14,000, said in a post.

The woman biker's latest story, saying she will file an FIR

Posting the video on her Instagram, she said "today I felt unsafe on Gurugram roads".

"People like this aren't afraid of hitting people and running away," the biker, whose interests range from motorcycles to travel to lifestyle, said in the video.

In all her 50 posts on Instagram, she is either seen in helmets or wearing a face mask.

Read | Woman Biker Hit, Air Force Veteran Attacked: The Lawlessness In Gurugram

After the crash, the woman biker said one of her friends chased the car and tried to stop the driver.

The car stopped at a traffic signal, where her friend confronted the driver, but he fled from the scene.

The accused Kalyan Bainsla identifies himself as an 'international kabaddi player' and a member of the 'Indian rugby team' on Instagram.

Gurugram Police has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident after a video of the collision surfaced on social media and is registering a case against the accused car driver under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 (causing injury) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 56 police station, a police spokesperson said.

Police, who have not been able to establish contact with the woman biker, have identified the accused driver and formed three special teams to arrest him. The teams are conducting raids at various locations, police said.

"Gurugram Police would not tolerate any act of lawlessness and would take strict action against those involved," the police spokesperson added.