Gurugram Woman Biker Hit-And-Run Case: Royal Enfield Club Urges Riders To Follow Lane Discipline, Shares Safety Tips

A road rage incident involving a woman biker on Gurugram's Golf Course Road has sparked widespread attention after a video of the crash went viral on social media. The rider was allegedly hit by a car that fled the scene. To discuss road safety, rider awareness and ways bikers can protect themselves on the road, NDTV spoke with Pankaj Poptani and Ishan Sharma of the Royal Enfield Noida Club.

Expert Opinion On Road Safety

Pankaj Poptani of the Royal Enfield Noida Club said bikers face several challenges on Indian roads, including limited access to expressways and poor lane discipline. He urged motorists to be mindful of riders travelling in groups, noting that bikers cannot always stop immediately when asked to do so. Riders must first assess whether it is safe to stop and who is approaching them. He added that misunderstandings and impatience can often escalate into road rage incidents, making mutual respect between road users essential.

"Lane Discipline, Importance Of Convoy"

"Organised riding groups follow strict protocols, including lane discipline, convoy formations and designated lead riders and marshals to ensure safety," said Poptani. He also advised bikers to ride in groups whenever possible, as a convoy offers better support and visibility in case of emergencies or unexpected situations.

ALSO READ - Gurugram Woman Biker Hit-And-Run Case: 5 Tips For Two-Wheeler Riders To Avoid Road Rage

"Proper Gears Are Important"

Ishaan Sharma of the Royal Enfield Club Noida said the Gurugram incident was shocking and highlighted the need for greater rider awareness and safety. He stressed that bikers should always wear proper protective gear, including helmets, gloves, jackets, boots and riding pants, while following speed limits and road rules.

What Happened In Gurugram

A road rage incident in Gurugram has gone viral after a woman biker alleged that a white sedan rammed into her Aprilia RS 457 on Golf Course Road. The rider, identified as Sia (@rebelwheels_sia_), claimed that the car occupants had been following her group before the collision.

The video sparked widespread reactions on social media, with users urging authorities to investigate the matter. As the incident draws attention to the risks of aggressive driving, here are some safety tips two-wheeler riders can follow to avoid road rage situations and stay safe on the road.

