Gurugram Hit-And-Run Accused Kalyan Bainsla Detained, 'Attempt To Murder' Invoked

She made her intent clear: will not give up on the fight and will set an example.

Two days later, Gurugram police has detained the man who rammed her while she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike in the Millenium City over the weekend. The accused, Kalyan Bainsla, was detained in Rajasthan.

The Gurugram Police, based on the CCTV findings, filed an attempt to murder charge against the accused driver.

This offense carries a provision for imprisonment of up to 10 years.

On Sunday, a white sedan swerved sharply to the right on the Golf Course Road in Gurugram and rammed helmeted Sia who went crashing down, shows a disturbing video, with her bike sliding across the road generating a tiny shower of sparks.

"He thinks he will just hit a woman and speed away and nothing would happen to him," Sia told NDTV before the police detained the accused. "It was a clear hit-and-run and attempt-to-murder case," she said.

Sia's father, Rohshan Chauhan, too is clear that the family "will not rest until the accused is punished".

The accused, who appeared before camera from an unknown location for a media interview, claimed he did not know whether the biker was a man or woman and alleged only one side of the incident had been presented. He also questioned why videos involving one of Sia's male friends had not emerged.

"I felt very sorry for that girl," he is heard saying in the interview.

Questioning his claim of "feeling sorry for her", Sia said his actions after the crash did not reflect that concern.

"If you really felt sorry for me, then why didn't you stop? It was your responsibility. If you hit me, you should have stopped and checked whether I was injured," she said.

She further said the consequences of the crash could have been far worse.

"I could have suffered much more serious injuries. My bones could have been broken. I could have died on the spot," she said.

"This display of sympathy does not suit him. The videos clearly show how they fled. They did not stop even for a second to check whether the person they had hit was alive or dead," she said.