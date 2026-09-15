Gurugram Hit-And-Run Case: Why Dashcams Are Still Not Popular On Two-Wheelers

The Gurugram hit-and-run case involving woman biker Sia has once again highlighted the value of recording devices on the road. Footage captured on an action camera not only brought the incident into public view but also became a crucial piece of evidence in understanding what transpired. The episode has reignited a broader conversation around cameras on two-wheelers, whether in the form of helmet-mounted action cameras or dedicated dashcams.

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India's two-wheeler market continues to be driven by premiumisation. While entry-level 100-cc commuter motorcycles remain important, demand is increasingly shifting towards the 125-cc and mid-size segments. Two-wheeler retail sales rose 19.7 per cent year-on-year in August 2026 to 17.14 lakh units.

As more riders take to the roads, questions around safety, accountability and evidence are becoming increasingly relevant. Are there any regulations governing the use of action cameras on motorcycles? And despite their potential benefits, why have two-wheeler dashcams failed to gain mainstream acceptance in India? We take a closer look at the challenges and practical considerations surrounding cameras on motorcycles and scooters.

What Is A Dashcam?

A dashcam is a compact camera system that continuously records the road ahead, and in some cases behind, while a vehicle is in motion. Powered through the vehicle's electrical system, it typically uses loop recording to overwrite older footage when storage is full, while built-in G-sensors automatically lock and save clips in the event of a collision.

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Beyond serving as valuable evidence during accidents and insurance claims, dashcams can help monitor a parked vehicle for hit-and-runs, vandalism and break-ins. They also offer protection against fraudulent accident claims and road-rage incidents.

Challenges Of Dashcam On Two-Wheelers

Several factors have limited the adoption of dashcams on motorcycles and scooters. Unlike cars, installing a dual-camera setup on a two-wheeler often requires extensive wiring and direct battery connections, making the process more complicated. External camera units are also exposed to theft, rain, dust and extreme weather conditions. Many riders instead opt for action cameras, which offer better versatility, superior image stabilisation and can be easily removed when parked.

Statistically, India's two-wheeler market has been largely low-displacement motorcycles, often used for daily commutes and multiple household purposes. Dedicated motorcycle dashcams have traditionally been expensive (bike-to-camera price ratio), while battery-powered systems often suffer from limited runtime and hardwired kits can create battery drain concerns if not installed properly.

Dashcam On Two-Wheeler: NDTV AutoMate Opinion

Dashcams are steadily becoming a common feature in cars, offering protection against accidents, fraudulent claims and disputed traffic violations. Yet their adoption on two-wheelers remains limited, largely due to factors such as affordability, installation complexity and low awareness among riders.

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That could begin to change as road safety gains greater attention. Manufacturers are already exploring camera-based solutions, with companies such as Ultraviolette integrating cameras into X47. Factory-fitted or OEM-approved plug-and-play systems could make dashcams more accessible and reliable for everyday riders.

For two-wheeler owners, the benefits of having recorded evidence often outweigh the drawbacks. As motorcycle and scooter usage continues to grow and road safety concerns intensify, integrated camera systems could eventually become as common as ABS or connected features. Supportive policy measures, such as encouraging the use of certified safety equipment during vehicle purchases, could further accelerate adoption.

