Kalyan Bainsla's Cousin Detained For Obscene Comments At Woman Biker Sia

A distant cousin of the man who rammed a sedan on a woman biker in Haryana's Gurugram has been detained for passing obscene comments to her, the police said today.

The driver, identified as Kalyan Bainsla, was detained earlier today. His cousin, Lavnish Bainsla, was inside the sedan with black tinted windows as it drove parallel to Sia's bike.

"The role of the other person is currently being investigated. It is established that he was present with the accused at the time of the incident. As the investigation progresses, further details regarding his role will be shared," a police officer said, referring to Lavnish Bainsla.

The police action came two days after their white sedan hit Sia's bike on a road in Gurugram and sped away. Action cameras mounted on her bike and other riders who were following her captured the whole incident.

Sia has given several interviews to the media and appealed for action in the last two days. This morning, she questioned the authorities over how the accused who drove the car could roam freely despite the blatant "criminal act".

She also asked the police to explain how possibly any law-abiding citizen in places like Gurugram and Delhi would feel safe when the "department" itself does not do anything.

"I will not give up on the fight. I will set an example," Sia told NDTV.

After the incident, the accused drove across several locations to evade detection and eventually reached an area near Dausa in Rajasthan, the police officer added. The police closed in on him after checking dozens of CCTV cameras installed along the routes he had taken.

Sia's father this evening said his daughter came to the office of a magistrate to record her statement. Her brother and sister accompanied her.