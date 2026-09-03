Thar Rams Bike In Delhi, Kills Couple On The Spot

Two people were killed after Mahindra SUV, Thar rammed into a motorcylce in the Delhi Cantonment area late on Wednesday. Bike-borner man and a woman were killed on the spot.
The victims have been identified as 50-year-old Anju and 45-year-old Sukhbir. Their bodies have been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination.
The Thar driver was caught by locals and handed over to the police. The accused, who runs a dairy business in Rohini, is currently in police custoday.
Police are examining footage from CCTV camera installed in the area to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident.
In a separate incident, a Thar collided with a Congress leader's SUV at a traffic intersection in Jaipur, then rammed an e-rickshaw before overturning late on Sunday night.
The SUV involved in the accident, Endeavour, is registered in Congress leader Ashok Chandna's wife name. The SUV was crossing a traffic intersection when the Thar rammed it, before colliding with the e-rickshaw passing by.
The occupants and drivers of both vehicles fled the scene after the accident.
Three people travelling in the e-rickshaw suffered severe injuries and were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
(With inputs from Rakesh Soni)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world