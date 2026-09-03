Thar Rams Bike In Delhi, Kills Couple On The Spot

Two people were killed after Mahindra SUV, Thar rammed into a motorcylce in the Delhi Cantonment area late on Wednesday. Bike-borner man and a woman were killed on the spot.

The victims have been identified as 50-year-old Anju and 45-year-old Sukhbir. Their bodies have been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

The Thar driver was caught by locals and handed over to the police. The accused, who runs a dairy business in Rohini, is currently in police custoday.

Police are examining footage from CCTV camera installed in the area to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident.

In a separate incident, a Thar collided with a Congress leader's SUV at a traffic intersection in Jaipur, then rammed an e-rickshaw before overturning late on Sunday night.

The SUV involved in the accident, Endeavour, is registered in Congress leader Ashok Chandna's wife name. The SUV was crossing a traffic intersection when the Thar rammed it, before colliding with the e-rickshaw passing by.

The occupants and drivers of both vehicles fled the scene after the accident.

Three people travelling in the e-rickshaw suffered severe injuries and were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

(With inputs from Rakesh Soni)