Thar Collides With Congress Leader's SUV In Jaipur, Then Rams E-Rickshaw

A Thar zooming down a Jaipur road collided with a Congress leader's SUV at a traffic intersection, then rammed an e-rickshaw before overturning late on Sunday night, shows a dramatic video.

Three people, travelling in the e-rickshaw, were seriously injured in the accident beneath the Mansarovar Metro Station in the city. All three have been admitted to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The police said a speeding Thar lost control while negotiating a turn and overturned.

The Endeavour - the other SUV in the accident registered in Congress leader Ashok Chandna's wife - was crossing a traffic intersection when the Thar rammed it, before colliding with the e-rickshaw passing by.

The occupants and drivers of both vehicles fled the scene after the accident.

A crane was used to remove the damaged vehicles from the road and restore traffic movement. The Thar and Endeavour have been seized, while police are searching for the missing drivers and scanning CCTV footage from nearby cameras.

According to police records, more than 18 speeding challans have already been issued against the Endeavour. More than four speeding challans have also been registered against the Thar involved in the accident.