CCTV Emerges After Gurugram Thar Driver Runs Over Domestic Worker

The CCTV footage of an incident, where a domestic worker in Gurugram was killed by a woman driving a Thar, has surfaced two days after the case.

The incident happened on Friday in a posh residential complex in the city. Police said it took place in Ansal Versalia Society in Gurugram's Sector 67.

The accused allegedly ran over the domestic worker, who was sleeping, while trying to park her car in the stilt parking lot of the complex.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the red Thar entering the parking lot and running over the woman, who was sleeping beside a pillar. The driver then reverses the car, stops it and gets out of the SUV to check on the victim as people begin to gather.

The incident happened at around 1:55 pm on Tuesday, according to the timestamp on the CCTV footage.

The victim was identified as Guddi, 57, a resident of Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh. Police earlier said she worked at an apartment in the same society.

Officials had earlier said that the accused allegedly took her to a private hospital in another vehicle, where Guddi was declared dead. She then brought the body back and dumped it at the same spot.

Gurugram Sector 65 Police reached the scene upon receiving information and took possession of the body. It was sent for post-mortem examination.

The victim's nephew alleged that the accused driver had not informed anyone about the death. As the incident came to light, people gathered outside the driver's house and protested.

Police had earlier said they were probing the incident. "Footage from CCTV cameras installed at the location is being examined. Further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation," a senior official had said.

However, in the latest development, no case has been registered. Guddi's family has chosen not to press charges against the owner.

An agreement on the compensation has been reached between both families.