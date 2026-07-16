Troops In Hormuz Islands, Bombing Pickaxe Mountain: Trump's Big Iran War Plan

US President Donald Trump is considering a much wider military campaign against Iran, with options ranging from fresh airstrikes to sending US troops to strategic islands near the Strait of Hormuz, US officials told The Wall Street Journal.

One of the biggest proposals under discussion is an operation to seize Kharg Island, Iran's key oil export hub. Another option is striking Pickaxe Mountain, a heavily fortified underground site believed to have links to Iran's nuclear programme. More attacks on Iran's energy infrastructure are also being considered.

Situation Room Talks Focus On New Targets

Trump held a high-level meeting in the White House Situation Room on Tuesday night, where senior officials discussed several military options.

Among them were plans to capture Kharg Island and other territory around the Strait of Hormuz using US troops, along with bombing the tunnel complex at Pickaxe Mountain, which has not yet been targeted by US forces.

The president has also been consulting Vice President JD Vance, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine as he weighs his next move.

US Intensifies Pressure on Iran

The US military carried out two new waves of airstrikes on Wednesday, saying the attacks were aimed at weakening Iran's ability to threaten commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking during an industry event, Trump hinted that military action could continue. "We'll find out whether or not we settle with them or we just finish it off," he said.

The US has also tightened its blockade of Iranian ports. On Wednesday, the military said it stopped several ships from reaching Iran's coast.

In one incident, US forces fired Hellfire missiles at the smokestack of a Curacao-flagged vessel that ignored repeated warnings while attempting to sail towards Kharg Island. The military said the ship was disabled after refusing to turn back.

Diplomacy Still On The Table, But Talks Have Stalled

Officials say Trump has not made a final decision and still prefers a diplomatic solution if possible.

However, negotiations remain stuck after Iran refused Trump's demand to give up its nuclear stockpile despite weeks of military pressure and an earlier interim agreement that would have allowed Tehran to resume large-scale oil exports.

That deadlock has pushed Trump to seek tougher military options that could either force Iran back to negotiations or stop attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Some officials say Trump remains cautious about deploying ground troops, noting that he has backed away from some of his toughest public threats before. Still, if approved, the new plans would significantly deepen America's involvement in the nearly five-month conflict.

Trump Openly Discusses Military Options

Unlike previous weeks, Trump has begun speaking publicly about potential targets.

"We're going to take out Pickaxe Mountain," Trump told radio host Hugh Hewitt this week.

In another interview with Fox News, Trump said taking Kharg Island was not his preferred option but had not been ruled out.

"If we degrade them far enough and deep enough back, I would do that."

Officials caution that Trump's public remarks could also be part of an effort to pressure Iran into returning to the negotiating table.

Military Force Is One Tool: Vance

Wednesday marked the fifth consecutive day of US strikes after a ceasefire collapsed when Iran resumed attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The US responded by restoring its blockade and authorising fresh military action.

Vice President JD Vance said the objective is not endless bombing but increasing pressure on Tehran.

"We're not just going to bomb and bomb and bomb. We're going to try to use our military force as one of the many tools that we have to solve the problem."

Why Pickaxe Mountain Matters

Pickaxe Mountain is believed to house a massive underground tunnel network carved deep into granite, roughly 300 to 475 feet below the surface – much deeper than Iran's nuclear facilities at Natanz and Fordow.

Military experts say the site's depth makes it difficult to destroy even with America's bunker-buster bombs. Unlike Fordow, satellite imagery has not clearly revealed ventilation shafts that could serve as weak points.

Still, analysts say the facility remains vulnerable because it depends on electricity, construction equipment and supply lines that could be targeted.

Trump also questioned how active the site currently is.

"If they make any move" towards turning Pickaxe into a functioning nuclear site, "we immediately go and do whatever we have to do, but they haven't."

He added, "Nobody knows if they even are doing anything at Pickaxe, it's just something that comes up."

Trump also insisted US bunker-buster bombs "can go deep".

Kharg Island Operation Would Be High-Risk

Capturing Kharg Island would strike directly at Iran's oil exports, but it would also expose US troops to Iranian missiles and drone attacks.

Retired Marine General Frank McKenzie believes the idea deserves consideration.

"That's something we should think about doing because possession of Iranian soil would be a significant factor in future negotiations with Iran."

Officials say the White House has also discussed taking control of other islands along the Strait of Hormuz, including Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb, to secure shipping lanes and eliminate heavily militarised Iranian positions.

Military analysts, however, warn that any such operation would place US troops in direct danger and could dramatically widen the conflict across the Middle East.