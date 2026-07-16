Elderly Man Confronted For Littering At Railway Station, Viral Video Triggers Civic Sense Debate

While India consistently builds world-class infrastructure, public civic sense has failed to keep pace. Widespread littering, chaotic traffic, and encroached footpaths routinely degrade these new public investments. A recent viral video of a middle-aged man littering on a railway platform has once again ignited conversation about the lack of civic sense in the masses.

An Instagram video titled "Found the uncle with zero civic sense" has gone viral after exposing a passenger's blatant littering. Filmed by user @jamesdon07, the clip shows a man standing next to an AC 3-tier coach of a stationary train, eating a banana. The moment he finishes, he casually tosses the peel right onto the tracks beneath the train without a second thought

The man filming the incident promptly confronted the offender and urged him not to litter. "Please don't litter here," the man can be heard pleading, "Listen, don't put the peel here, put it in the trash. Are you understanding?"

At this point, the old man was done with the second banana. Despite the previous warning, he raised his arm to fling the peel onto the tracks. The other man spoke up once more, finally convincing him to drop it into the nearby trash can instead.

"Don't throw it there, don't throw it there, even after telling you are throwing there, illiterate people do such things," the man said. "There are dustbins all over here."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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'They Should Be Teaching Not To Litter'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 3.6 million views and thousands of comments as social media users slammed the man as well as others shrugging off their civic responsibility.

"We want European-level development, but our civic sense is probably the worst," said one user, while another added: "Some people do not want to change ever. They just want to blame others for their own mistakes."

A third commented: "Later they will say that government does not do anything, but if such people remain, the country can never progress, idiot."

A fourth said: "These 60-70-year-old uncles should be teaching people not to litter at railway stations. Instead, they litter them themselves. Then they act like, "We've littered. Now do whatever you can." Some Indians are just unbelievable."