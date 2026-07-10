Bengaluru Elites Leave Room Trashed After Quiz Night, Viral Pics Spark Civic Sense Debate

Civic sense in India is often classified as a class issue by the privileged elites to stigmatise the marginalised while ignoring the systemic neglect. This perspective was recently challenged by a viral social media post from a Bengaluru resident named Goutham. He shared photographs taken after a quiz night hosted during a high-profile venture capital event. The pics showed a room that was left in complete disarray, with disposable cups, plates, and tissues scattered across the floor by affluent attendees.

Goutham highlighted that despite the crowd comprising the top tier of the population in terms of income and education, the venue was left in a haphazard and dishevelled state.

"Here's what I hate the most about us indians this is the aftermath from a quiz night at a tier-1 VC in Bengaluru," Goutham captioned the accompanying pics in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

"The people in this room were probably the top 0.01 per cent of the country in terms of income and education," he said, adding that even the privileged want others to clean up after them.

"Still we expect someone to clean after us, even with a dust bin in sight."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, social media users highlighted that littering and disregard for public spaces cross economic lines, proving that wealth and social status do not guarantee civic responsibility

"Cleared my table after eating at KFC once. The family at the next table thought I'd been promoted and asked me to clean theirs too," said one user, while another added: "As stupid as this sounds, just 1 reminder at the start and end of an event fixes this."

A third commented: "The next quiz night must start with these pics on big screen - saying do better than this lot and pick up your trash This is disgusting behaviour."

A fourth said: "All these basic things need to be taught at home. But a lot of Indian parents don't even let their kids pick up the dishes after having food and it is either the parents or the househelp who does all this for them. I've seen this after shifting to Bengaluru and staying with friends lol."