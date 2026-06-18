Bengaluru Woman's Hilarious Take On Housing Societies Viral: 'Sovereign Nations With WhatsApp Parliaments'

A Bengaluru resident has caught social media's attention after jokingly comparing Indian apartment complexes to "sovereign nations". The user named Dipika Jaikishan joked that these complexes now feature their own governments, opposition parties, and WhatsApp-based parliaments. Her viral post has sparked a serious debate about Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) overstepping their bounds, with the majority of residents arguing that a thirst for power often replaces common sense in managing community affairs.

"At this point, Indian apartment complexes aren't residential communities. They're sovereign nations. They have their own government, opposition parties, bureaucracy, law enforcement, and a Parliament that meets exclusively on WhatsApp," wrote Jaikishan in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

Jaikishan highlighted that there are 'lifelong political rivalries' in these societies, which began over an innocuous argument years ago.

"The RWA President has more visibility than some MLAs. People who haven't voted in a state election in years will spend three weeks passionately debating the position of Treasurer," she said, adding: "Every issue becomes a constitutional crisis. Dogs. Parking. Fire exits. GAIL gas lines. Swimming pool timings."

The intensity of the debate over these topics led Jaikishan to declare that the spirit of democracy was alive and kicking in residential complexes.

"The intensity suggests we're negotiating a peace treaty rather than discussing maintenance charges. Honestly, the spirit of democracy is alive and well. It just moved into gated communities."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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"True India is seen in two spots. RWA WhatsApp groups. WhatsApp status updates. Everything else is posturing," said one user while another added: "New version of Panchayati Raj, carrying on our glorious traditions."

A third commented: "This is the answer to anyone who says that 'if not for 'politicians, this country would be advanced' instead of accepting that in a democracy , the political leadership is a very good reflection of society."

A fourth said: "I advise everyone to avoid these bastions of terror. Old constructions with fewer houses where everyone gets along for generations are so much better. Here the fact that they paid for a house makes them want to assert themselves.