Study Shows How Inaccurate Weather Forecast Triggers Anxiety, Fatigue And Confusion

Ever had your mood spoiled as the weather app on your smartphone predicted rainfall after excruciating heat, only for not a single drop to fall? Now, a new study has revealed why these inaccurate weather forecasts make us feel so overwhelmingly emotional. Published in GeoHealth (Advancing Earth and Space Sciences), researchers from Pohang University of Science and Technology analysed public reactions to forecast errors during Typhoon Khanun, a powerful tropical cyclone that swept Japan and Korea in 2023.

The researchers analysed rainfall records from 613 weather stations during Typhoon Khanun. They also employed the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to assess more than 43,000 online posts at the time. The results revealed 'clear spatial differences in forecast performance.'

Forecasts tended to underestimate heavy rainfall in the eastern and southeastern regions of the Korean Peninsula while overestimating rainfall in the western and metropolitan areas.

The researchers discovered that overestimating rain triggers widespread anxiety and fatigue. On the other hand, underestimating severe weather causes public confusion, stress, and sadness. Ultimately, psychological distress stems directly from the gap between predicted expectations and reality.

"In regions where rainfall was overestimated, anxiety, worry, and fatigue became dominant emotion types in online discourses while the public from the regions with underestimated rainfall showed a high level of certain emotion types like confusion, embarrassment, and sadness," the study highlighted.

Overall, around 55 per cent of online respondents expressed negative emotions whilst experiencing anxiety and worry, the two most common feelings.

"The researchers also found that information-seeking activities peaked before the typhoon's landfall, whereas online reporting and experience sharing surged during the event itself."

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'Develop Risk communication Staretgies'

The findings showed that forecast accuracy was not merely a technical issue, but also an important factor that influenced public perception and emotional well-being.

“This study demonstrates that in disaster situations, it is important not only to improve forecast accuracy but also to develop risk communication strategies that effectively convey uncertainty to the public.” said Kiru Kim, the lead author of the study.

The study highlights that the mismatch between anticipated risk and experienced reality plays a critical role in shaping public emotions and their perceived risk during disasters.

"This study demonstrates how AI can be used to analyse large-scale public discourse and monitor the emotional impacts of forecast errors. The findings provide new insights into how to develop effective risk communication strategies during landfalling typhoons and other natural disasters," said Professor Jonghun Kam.