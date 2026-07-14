Apple Issues Warning To Millions Of iPhone Users As Scammers Weaponise FaceTime

Apple has warned that fraudsters are targeting an iPhone feature to steal users' confidential details and drain their bank accounts. The scammers are using FaceTime to pretend to be bank employees, government officials, tech support and even romantic partners to make the video calls and dupe the unsuspecting customers. Unlike standard phone calls, FaceTime allows scammers to interact with victims face-to-face, creating a level of familiarity that makes the fraud more convincing.

Though the video platform itself is not compromised, criminals are using its popularity to make scams more legitimate, often asking victims to share their screens, verify identities or follow instructions to move money. The scam often starts with an innocuous text message, warning of suspicious activity on a bank account or credit card.

Victims are then coaxed into switching to a FaceTime call so that the fraudster, posing as a bank, Apple or Microsoft technical support representative, can complete the bogus 'verification' process.

"They will often use sophisticated tactics to persuade you to hand over personal details, such as sign-in credentials, security codes and financial information," Apple warned.

In some instances, the fraudsters have also pretended to represent local police departments, federal agencies or foreign law enforcement to make their stories appear more credible.

Apple said in a message on its website: "If you receive a suspicious FaceTime call (for example, from what looks like a bank or financial institution), email a screenshot of the call information to reportfacetimefraud@apple.com.

How To Protect Apple Account And Devices

Never share personal data or security information like passwords or security codes.

Never agree to enter private details into a webpage that someone directs you to.

Use two-factor authentication, always keep your contact information secure and up to date, and never share your Apple Account password or verification codes with anyone.

Don't follow links or open or save attachments in suspicious or unsolicited messages.

Don't answer suspicious phone calls or messages claiming to be from Apple or any government agency.

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Previous Instances

In March, security researchers uncovered "DarkSword," a sophisticated spyware capable of compromising hundreds of millions of iPhones globally. The joint report by experts from Google, Lookout, and iVerify revealed that the malware spreads through infected websites, allowing attackers to steal sensitive user data.

Google stated that multiple commercial vendors and suspected state-linked hackers were using Darksword in campaigns against targets in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Malaysia and Ukraine. The malware was embedded in components of legitimate Ukrainian websites, including online news outlets and a government agency site, to harvest data from visitors' phones.