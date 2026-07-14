Man Kills Wife In Car In Front Of Children In Maharashtra's Washim

A man allegedly murdered his wife in front of his three children in a car in Maharashtra's Washim district.

The accused, identified as Salman Khan, suspected his wife's loyalty, which is the prime motive behind the crime, the police said.

After the murder, he roamed about the city in his car with the corpse and later surrendered to the police.

Khan is a native of Uttar Pradesh. He used to live in Maharashtra with his wife, Hasin Bano, and their children.

In a fit of rage, the man attacked the woman with a rod and then strangled her.

The couple had been travelling with their three children in the car.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem examination.

"An accused named Salman arrived at the Karanja police station this morning and told police officers that he had murdered his wife and kept her body in his car," said Washim Superintendent of Police Nikesh Khatmole.

Police verified his claim and recovered the woman's body from the car.

Police stated that the exact location on the Samruddhi Expressway -- where the murder occurred -- is not yet clear. The investigation is underway.