Maharashtra CET Cell Begins Registration For BSc, BTech Agriculture Admissions 2026

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has started the online registration process for BSc and BTech Agriculture Admissions 2026 for the academic session 2026-27. Eligible candidates who wish to pursue undergraduate agriculture and allied courses can now submit their application forms through the official admission portal. The last date to register is July 25, 2026. The admission process covers a wide range of agriculture-related programmes offered by agricultural universities and affiliated colleges across Maharashtra.

Maharashtra CET Cell Agriculture Admissions 2026: Courses Offered

The Maharashtra CET Cell Agriculture Admissions 2026 include admissions to several four-year undergraduate programmes. These include Bachelor of Science (Honours) Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Fisheries Science (BFSc), Agricultural Biotechnology, Agricultural Business Management, and other agriculture-related degree courses.

In addition, the CET Cell has also invited applications for Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes in Agricultural Engineering and Food Technology.

According to the admission notification, these professional courses are offered under nine faculties across four agricultural universities in Maharashtra. This year, around 17,586 seats are available in 195 agricultural colleges across the state.

Maharashtra CET Cell Registration 2026: Eligibility and Selection Process

Candidates applying for Maharashtra CET Cell Agriculture Admissions 2026 must upload all the required documents and certificates while filling out the online application form.

For BTech Agricultural Engineering, admissions will be based on the prescribed entrance examination criteria. Meanwhile, admissions to most other agriculture degree programmes will be offered based on valid scores in MHT CET, JEE, or NEET, depending on the eligibility requirements of the selected course.

The CET Cell has also clarified that the NEET 2026 results are yet to be announced. So only the provisional admission schedule has been released to begin the registration process on time.