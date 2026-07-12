"Blinked In Wonder": Indian Traveller Praises Sri Lanka's Civic Sense, Calls It A "Revelation"

An Indian traveller's reflections on her recent trip to Sri Lanka have gone viral, sparking discussions about civic sense and infrastructure. In an Instagram post, the woman described the island nation as a revelation in cleanliness, kindness, and cultural pride. She noted that despite Sri Lanka's severe economic and political struggles, its citizens remain deeply responsible.

"Sri Lanka was an absolute revelation in cleanliness, kindness, cultural pride and living in harmony," she wrote as the caption of the post. "Sure the country has been through hell and back many times over, but it's people, are the kindest around. It's economy struggles, yet it does not exempt anyone from being responsible citizens. And people take up their duties with no qualms. We can learn so much as a bigger neighbour next door."

Also read | "Sunlight On Demand": US Approves Controversial Space Mirror Satellite Despite Concerns

She was particularly impressed by the infrastructure, noting that they covered nearly 700 kilometres over a seven-day trip without encountering a single pothole.

Recalling a minor traffic jam on a narrow, congested two-way road, she expected an altercation when her cab driver and an oncoming motorist rolled down their windows.

Instead of trading insults, the drivers shared a laugh, manoeuvred past one another, and cleared the congestion within five minutes.

"We blinked in wonder," she wrote.

See the post here:

Also read | "Campus Felt Like Resort": Young Professional Reflects On 2-Month Internship At Microsoft

The post also praised Sri Lanka's clean beaches, which were entirely free of plastic, paper, and broken glass.

Concluding her thoughts, she described the Sri Lankan people as remarkably soft-spoken and helpful.

She emphasised their immense cultural pride, saying that locals would readily resort to sign language to assist travellers whenever a language barrier arose.