"Campus Felt Like Resort": Young Professional Reflects On 2-Month Internship At Microsoft

Many students preparing to enter the workforce carry a stereotypical image of corporate life, often believing that there are rigid hierarchies and an exhausting environment. Recently, however, a young professional shared their experience of an internship at Microsoft, one of the world's largest software companies, revealing how this brief stint completely transformed their perception.

Upon completing the programme, the intern shared an emotional farewell message on X (formerly Twitter) under the handle @ryuzaki2401. "My summer internship at Microsoft ended yesterday. Never thought leaving after just 2 months would hit this hard. Gonna miss all the fun I had with my teammates and co-interns," the professional wrote.

Also read | "Sunlight On Demand": US Approves Controversial Space Mirror Satellite Despite Concerns

"So grateful to have worked with such amazing people on a campus that literally felt like a resort. I had some negative perceptions about corporate earlier, but it's completely changed now. Time flies; this chapter has also ended. Let's see what's ahead. Flying back to Delhi tomorrow."

The experience shared by this particular intern caught the internet's attention as they confessed that they never anticipated that leaving after just eight short weeks would be so emotionally difficult.

See the post here:

Also read | "Left High-Paying Dubai Job": Techie Regrets Pouring Millions Into Family Business, Seeks Advice

Social media reaction

Amassing over 16,000 views and more than 150 likes, the post quickly resonated across the internet. The comment section was filled with users echoing similar sentiments. "Relatable. I recently completed my 3-month internship too and felt the exact same way," one user shared.

"Mine is going to end next week, and it's going to be hard to say goodbye to everyone," another stated.

Several others simply chimed in, saying, "Relatable."