Pakistani-Origin Woman Shares How She Got Microsoft Internship, Internet Reacts

Aliza, a young woman from Pakistan, has shared her journey of securing a paid internship at Microsoft's London office. During a conversation with US-based Pakistani content creator Hamza Chishtie, who is also Director of Cloud and AI at Microsoft, she detailed how she prepared for the competitive selection process. According to her, the journey involved building strong technical skills and gaining experience. Landing the internship required clearing multiple rounds of interviews. She said persistence and targeted preparation made the difference. "Right now I'm doing a placement here at Microsoft, which is a 12-month programme," she said during the chat, revealing that it is linked to her university studies.

"Before I was about to apply for my placement here, what I did was I did several different internships in the past, so I really stand out. I did around four or five internships in different places," she said on being asked how she prepared for the opportunity, and what she does.

Talking about the interview process, she said, "I think it differs according to the role that you're in, but the one that I applied for was more so that I had three interviews. They were back-to-back interviews."

Explaining further, she said that she works on ways to improve artificial intelligence (AI) skills and also spread awareness across the United Kingdom.

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Watch the video here:

What's the stipend?

On being asked about the stipend, she said it varies from role to role. However, she mentioned that interns can earn between 18,000 pounds and 24,000 pounds annually, roughly Rs 23 lakh to Rs 30 lakh per year, which highlights how lucrative top tech internships abroad can be. Beyond the pay, she noted the value of working at Microsoft London for career growth and exposure to international teams.

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Social Media Reaction

Her story has resonated with students across South Asia, showing that global tech opportunities are attainable with focused effort and the right strategy.

"Hearing how real people found their way into a company like Microsoft gives so much hope to everyone still on their journey. Keep sharing these!" one user wrote in the comment section.

"You should have asked her what uni she is studying in that was the key questions also 18 to 24k is not a lot of money in London," another added.

"Hard work always pays off," a third user praised her.