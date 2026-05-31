Video: Meteor Explodes Over US With Force Equal To 300 Tonnes Of TNT, NASA Confirms

A large meteor streaked through the sky of Massachusetts, US, on Saturday and exploded with the energy of roughly 300 tonnes of TNT, according to NASA and other monitoring data. The space rock entered Earth's atmosphere at high speed, heating up and glowing brightly as it broke apart. The explosion released an intense flash of light visible and set off booms that echoed across the region. Users, especially those who live in Boston, flooded the social media platforms with reports of unexpected loud booms and a bright flash. Some users claimed that the sound was so powerful that houses were shaking.

Scientists track these events using sensors designed to detect atmospheric explosions. The readings showed the meteor's energy release was comparable to several hundred tonnes of conventional explosives, though it occurred miles above the ground, so there was no impact damage. Most meteors burn up completely before reaching the surface. When one of these sizes explodes, it creates a loud boom and a fireball, often mistaken for lightning by people on the ground.

Hear the sonic boom sound:

"This fireball was not associated with any currently active meteor shower, but it was a natural object and not a re-entry of space debris or a satellite," Jennifer Dooren, who is the US space agency's deputy news chief, told news agency in AFP in a statement. "The energy released at breakup is estimated to be equivalent to about 300 tons of TNT, which accounts for the loud booms."

According to Dooren, the meteor was travelling at 75,000 miles per hour (more than 120,000 km/h) at an altitude of 40 miles when it exploded.

In a post on X, NASA Space Alerts wrote, "Eyewitnesses in New England and @NOAA's GOES-19 satellite reported a bright fireball on Saturday, May 30, at 2:06 p.m EDT accompanied by a loud noise."

"The meteor appears to have fragmented at an altitude of 40 miles over northeast MA and southeast NH. The energy released at breakup is estimated to be equivalent to about 300 tons of TNT, which accounts for the loud noise," it added.

According to the United States Geological Survey, it was a "widely felt sonic boom from a suspected bolide". "Unlike earthquakes which occur at discrete location in the earth, sonic boom events occur along a linear path in the atmosphere," it added.