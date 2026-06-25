Rs 15,000 Hotels In Rishikesh Vs Rs 3,000 In Sri Lanka: Post Sparks Tourism Cost Debate

An entrepreneur's viral post comparing Rishikesh and Sri Lanka travel costs has reignited debate over India's rising domestic tourism prices. Paritsh Sharrma, who is building an AI platform, shared how a friend planned a trip to Rishikesh and found decent hotels priced between Rs 9,000 and Rs 15,000 per night. Flights from Mumbai to Delhi alone were Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 one way.

On the same budget, his friend booked Sri Lanka instead. There, 5-star sea-facing hotels were available for Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per night. Sharrma called it better value for money, citing cleaner air, a more peaceful environment, and a tourism-friendly approach.

"Indian tourism is getting too expensive for what it offers," Sharrma wrote. "If this continues, the country will lose appeal as people find better value elsewhere."

The post has resonated with many travelers who say soaring hotel and airfare costs are pushing them to pick international destinations over domestic ones.

Several users criticised the poor state of tourism infrastructure, citing bad service, inflated prices, and unhygienic surroundings.

One user remarked that dealing with "cab mafia" to "shop mafia," along with filthy locales, makes travel unappealing, adding they would rather stay home or visit a cleaner destination.

Another suggested a cheaper travel alternative to Rishikesh via Mathura with budget hostel stays. Others highlighted the urgent need for better cleanliness and civic sense in the country, while one user bluntly stated that tourism in India feels subpar compared to East Asian countries, pointing to high costs and lack of quality service.