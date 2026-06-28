2 Days Before Birthday, Gurugram Rider Killed After Thar Rams Him In Delhi

A 34-year-old man died after his motorcycle was hit and run over by a Thar in south Delhi's prime location, Vasant Kunj - just days before his birthday.

The incident took place on June 25 when Sarthak Mattoo, a Gurugram resident, was on his way to work around 6:30 am. A speeding Thar took a sudden turn and hit his bike, leaving Mattoo critically injured. A passerby informed the police and PCR personnel and called one of Mattoo's colleagues from his unlocked phone to inform them about the incident.

Mattoo was rushed to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre by PCR personnel, where doctors declared him dead.

The Thar driver fled the spot.

During the investigation, the police traced the vehicle and found it registered in the name of a Bengaluru-based private company. The vehicle had been leased to Sagar Saha (29), a native of Bihar and an employee of the company posted in Bengaluru. Subsequently, the cops tracked Saha and arrested him.

However, Saha told the police that the vehicle was being driven by his friend, Apurv Singh (30), at the time of the incident, and that he was sitting in the passenger seat.

The cops then arrested Singh.

According to the police, a case was filed, and the vehicle was seized.

Grief has struck the family of Mattoo - who used to work with an event management company.

"He was travelling from DLF Gurugram to Noida for official work at around 6.30 am. At the Rajokri flyover, a Thar took a sudden turn and hit him. The least the accused could have done was take him to the hospital, but he just ran over him and left him to die," Mattoo's father, Surendra, told NDTV.

"By God's grace, his phone was unlocked. The man checked the call logs and called one of Sarthak's office colleagues. They then informed us. By the time we got to know, he had died," he added.

He said that they had bought him an expensive, high-quality helmet for his safety while riding.

"We couldn't even see him in the morning because he left for work without waking us up. His mother usually checks on him every morning. We realised he had already left because his bike wasn't there...She is inconsolable. She keeps asking me to bring our son back. What do I tell her? I can't do anything," Surendra said.