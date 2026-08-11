Delhi Woman Run Over By BMW On Way Home After Work, Driver Arrested

A 48-year-old woman died in Delhi's Cantt area after a BMW rammed her. Police have arrested the driver.

The Delhi Cantt police station received a call about a road accident at around 12 noon on Tuesday. They arrived at the scene, but by then the injured woman had been taken to DDU Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

The woman has been identified as Jaiwanti, a resident of East Mehram Nagar. She worked as a domestic help.

The police found that a luxury car had rammed her. After the probe, they zeroed in on 38-year-old Deepak, who lives in Pratap Nagar in Delhi's Mandoli.

He works as a driver and was driving a BMW X7 at the time of the accident.

Jaywanti's husband had died before. They have three daughters and a son -- all are married.

She was returning home after work at the time of the accident.

The accused was alone in the car at the time of the accident and was returning from the airport.