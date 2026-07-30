Farmer Goes To Delhi Bank To Update Aadhaar, Dies In Accidental Firing

A normal day in the life of a 27-year-old farmer from a village took a tragic turn within minutes when he went to a bank to update his Aadhaar card and died after being shot in Delhi. The incident caused chaos in the bank. Police have arrested the accused security guard, who accidentally fired his gun.

The incident occurred around 10:30 am when the security guard, Vinod Kumar, 53, was loading cartridges into his 12-bore double-barrel gun, accidentally opening fire. The bullet struck Manish Kumar in the back, and he fell to the ground, causing panic inside the bank.

Hearing the gunshot, bank employees and customers ran outside. They found Manish lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately rushed to Rao Tula Ram Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to the police, they received a call where the caller said that a gunshot had been fired from the bank guard's gun, injuring one. When police arrived at the scene, they learned that the injured person had already been taken to the hospital. During the questioning, the security guard told police that he had arrived late for duty and while he was loading the gun, the bank had opened and employees and customers had already entered. The gun went off either due to negligence or a technical issue, police said.

Kumar is a resident of a village in Jhajjar district, Haryana. He served in the Indian Army and retired in 2018. For the past two years, he had been employed as a security guard at the bank through a private security agency. He has two sons, both in college.

During the investigation, the police seized the gun used in the incident and sent it for forensic examination. Kumar's post-mortem examination has also been conducted. The police are awaiting the post-mortem and forensic reports to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

In addition, the police have also seized footage from CCTV cameras installed in the bank. Investigating officers are also examining whether security rules were followed and whether loading the weapon after the bank opened constitutes gross negligence.

At present, the police have registered a case against the accused security guard under Section 105 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested him. Further action will be taken based on the investigation and forensic report.