5-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Himself While Playing With Pistol At Home In Rajasthan

A 5-year-old died after he pulled the trigger of a pistol while playing with it in his home in the Kotputli district of Rajasthan on Sunday.

According to preliminary information, the child, Devanshu, was alone at his home in Chitauli Ka Barda village of Viratnagar area when the incident occurred. While playing, he found the country-made pistol kept in a box. He pulled the trigger, and the bullet hit him in his head. The child died on the spot, police said.

His parents were not present at home when the tragedy struck their home. When neighbours heard the sound of the gunshot, they reached the spot and saw the boy in a pool of blood. They then informed the parents and police about the incident.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The police sent the body for a post-mortem.

Devanshu's father, Mukesh, used to run a defence academy. However, a year ago, he closed the academy and started singing with his wife, who is a folk singer. Devanshu was there only child.