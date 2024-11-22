Indian Student Accidentally Shoots Himself Dead While Celebrating Birthday

A 23-year-old student from India died after he accidentally misfired from his hunting gun while celerating his birthday in the United States. The incident took place on November 13, when the student, Aryan Reddy, celebrated his birthday with his friends at his home in Atlanta, a city in Georgia.

During the celebration, Reddy took out his newly bought hunting gun to clean it. However, he ended up accidentally firing a bullet which hit his chest, officials said.

Upon hearing the sound of the gunshot, Reddy's friends - who were sitting in another room - rushed to his room and found their friend in a pool of blood, officials said.

They immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead.

Reddy was a second-year student at Kansas State University, Atlanta, studying Master of Science. He hailed from Peddarao Palli village in Telangana's Bhuvanagiri district but his family currently resides in the Uppal district.

The victim's body will be flown to his hometown later tonight, the officials said.