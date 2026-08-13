Rs 5 Crore Penalty Imposed On Mumbai's Taj Lands End, Total Over Rs 103 Crore

Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company Ltd on Wednesday said it has received an additional claim of penalty of over Rs 5.51 crore on the outstanding property taxes for Taj Lands End, Mumbai, from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, taking the total penalty to over Rs 103.08 crore.

The country's largest hospitality player, in a regulatory filing, said the penalty levied on outstanding property taxes was reflected in the property tax bill for 2026-27 from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in respect of Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

"Further to the disclosure reported on February 13, 2026, we have received an additional claim of penalty of Rs 5,51,35,972 on the outstanding property taxes for our property -- Taj Lands End, Mumbai, as reflected in the Property Tax bill for 2026-2027," Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) said in the filing.

The total penalty (including the earlier claim of penalty) on the outstanding property taxes thus now stands at Rs 103,08,31,312, it added.

According to IHCL, "there have been no violations", and the bills are being disputed by the company.

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