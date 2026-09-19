Priced Out Of Gurugram? See Where Middle-Class Homebuyers Are Moving Next

Gurugram has become one of India's biggest luxury housing markets. New launches are getting bigger, more premium and more expensive. Golf Course Road and Golf Course Extension Road have moved firmly into the luxury bracket, while even newer corridors are seeing prices rise quickly.

Therefore, many middle-class buyers are moving outward.

New Gurugram, Sohna and Manesar are becoming part of the wider home-buying map. Noida Extension is also attracting buyers who are willing to trade some proximity for a lower entry price.

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Gurugram vs New Gurugram vs Sohna vs Manesar

Knight Frank's 2025 data shows just how much the NCR housing market has shifted towards expensive homes. Average residential prices across NCR rose 19 per cent in 2025 to Rs 6,028 per sq ft. Gurugram accounted for 53 per cent of NCR's launches and 48 per cent of sales during the year.

The premiumisation is particularly visible in Gurugram. Current market estimates put some of the city's prime corridors at very high levels. Golf Course Extension Road can range from around Rs 20,000 to Rs 45,000 per sq ft, while Golf Course Road can range from roughly Rs 16,500 to Rs 39,500 per sq ft. Dwarka Expressway is also seeing prices of around Rs 13,000 to Rs 30,000 per sq ft.

For a salaried buyer, these numbers change the equation dramatically. Consider a 1,500 sq ft apartment.

At Rs 25,000 per sq ft, the base property price alone would be Rs 3.75 crore.

At Rs 12,000 per sq ft, it would be Rs 1.8 crore.

Indicative Price Comparison

Location Indicative price level Prime Gurugram Rs 20,000-45,000/sq ft New Gurugram Around Rs 12,000/sq ft average asking price Sohna Around Rs 10,000-11,000/sq ft Manesar Around Rs 11,000/sq ft Noida Extension Around Rs 8,700/sq ft

Current market data puts New Gurugram around Rs 12,000 per sq ft, Manesar around Rs 11,150 and Sohna around Rs 9,900. Noida Extension was around Rs 8,704 per sq ft in Q2 2026, according to Magicbricks.

Sohna, in particular, has also seen a sharp rise in prices. It commands average prices of about Rs 10,642 per sq ft in 2026, compared with around Rs 7,600 five years earlier.

So even the "affordable" alternatives are no longer cheap. They are simply cheaper relative to prime Gurugram.

What Can A Rs 25 Lakh Salary Actually Buy?

This is where the affordability question becomes more interesting. Let us take a salaried professional earning Rs 25 lakh a year. Assume:

Home loan interest rate: 8 per cent

Loan tenure: 20 years

EMI capacity: 40 per cent of monthly gross salary

Down payment: 20 per cent

No existing EMIs

On these assumptions, the buyer can afford an EMI of about Rs 83,333 a month. That translates into an indicative home loan of about Rs 1 crore. With a 20 per cent down payment, the property budget comes to roughly Rs 1.25 crore.

But there is a catch.

A Rs 1.25 crore budget does not mean the buyer can comfortably buy a new luxury apartment in prime Gurugram.

At Rs 25,000 per sq ft, that budget buys only about 500 sq ft before transaction and other costs.

At Rs 12,000 per sq ft, it translates to roughly 1,040 sq ft.

At Rs 10,000 per sq ft, it becomes about 1,250 sq ft.

That is the difference location makes.

What About A Rs 40 Lakh Salary?

At Rs 40 lakh a year, the assumed EMI capacity rises to about Rs 1.33 lakh a month. The indicative loan eligibility rises to around Rs 1.59 crore. With 20 per cent down payment, the property budget becomes approximately Rs 1.99 crore.

That opens up considerably more options. But even here, prime Gurugram remains difficult for a buyer looking for a large new apartment.

At Rs 20,000 per sq ft, Rs 2 crore buys around 1,000 sq ft.

At Rs 12,000 per sq ft, it buys roughly 1,650 sq ft.

At Rs 10,000 per sq ft, it is closer to 2,000 sq ft.

So the buyer's decision becomes less about simply asking "Can I buy in Gurugram?" It becomes: "Which Gurugram corridor can I afford?"

A Rs 50 Lakh Salary Changes The Equation

A professional earning Rs 50 lakh annually would have an assumed EMI capacity of about Rs 1.67 lakh a month. At 8 per cent for 20 years, that supports an indicative loan of around Rs 1.99 crore.

Add a 20 per cent down payment and the property budget comes to roughly Rs 2.49 crore. That is a much wider budget.

Yet even Rs 2.5 crore does not automatically put every Gurugram address within reach. At Rs 25,000 per sq ft, it represents roughly 1,000 sq ft after allowing for the 20 per cent down-payment assumption. At Rs 12,000 per sq ft, it represents more than 2,000 sq ft.

This is why premiumisation is changing the geography of home buying.

Salary vs Home-Buying Budget

Annual salary Assumed monthly EMI Indicative loan Property budget Rs 25 lakh Rs 83,333 Rs 1.00 crore Rs 1.25 crore Rs 40 lakh Rs 1.33 lakh Rs 1.59 crore Rs 1.99 crore Rs 50 lakh Rs 1.67 lakh Rs 1.99 crore Rs 2.49 crore

Assumes 20 per cent down payment. Calculations assume 8 per cent interest, 20-year tenure and EMI equal to 40 per cent of gross monthly salary. Actual bank eligibility can differ based on age, credit score, existing loans, income structure, lender policies and property value. Lenders commonly use income-based repayment ratios, but there is no single universal eligibility formula.

Also, this is only the property budget. Buyers need additional money for stamp duty, registration, taxes where applicable, interiors and other purchase-related expenses.

So, Where Are Regular Buyers Going?

The answer is not one particular suburb. It is a larger Gurugram-NCR map.

New Gurugram is increasingly positioned between established Gurugram and the outer markets. Sohna offers a lower price point while remaining connected to the Gurugram ecosystem. Manesar gives buyers another relatively lower-cost option, particularly for those working along the NH-48 and southern corridors.

And then there is Noida Extension. Its average apartment asking price was around Rs 8,704 per sq ft in Q2 2026, according to Magicbricks. That makes it a significantly different proposition from prime Gurugram.

The trade-off, however, is important.

A cheaper home can mean a longer commute.

A larger home can mean being farther from established business districts.

A premium address can mean less space for the same money.

Gurugram has not necessarily become unaffordable for everyone. But the definition of "Gurugram" is changing.