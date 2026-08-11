Rs 65 Crore 4-BHK, Rs 271 Crore Penthouse: Inside DLF's Luxury Ladder

From a Rs 45-crore 4-BHK to a Rs 271-crore penthouse, DLF is building a luxury housing ladder in Gurugram.

The recent Rs 271-crore purchase at DLF's The Dahlias by entrepreneur Manav Sardana has put the spotlight on the developer's super-luxury homes once again. But The Dahlias is only the latest stop in DLF's high-end residential journey.

The story stretches from The Magnolias to The Camellias and now The Dahlias.

At The Magnolias, a 4-BHK home starts at around Rs 45 crore. The size is about 6,400 sq ft.

The project is part of DLF's super-luxury residential portfolio and has also attracted well-known names. Cricket legend Kapil Dev is among those associated with The Magnolias.

The amenities include a lawn terrace, clubhouse, gym, kids' play area, swimming pool, jogging track, skating rink, multipurpose lawn and surface car parks.

For buyers at this level, the home is only part of the package. The wider development, facilities and privacy are part of what they are paying for.

Then Comes The Camellias

DLF's The Camellias takes the luxury pitch several notches higher.

DLF describes The Camellias as its most luxurious residential offering in its super-luxury portfolio. The project combines high-end architecture, landscaped spaces, views, amenities and personalised services.

But its biggest talking point may be the people who have bought homes there. The list includes some of India's best-known business and startup names.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal bought a super-luxury apartment for Rs 52.3 crore.

Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Ajit Jain bought a roughly 7,400 sq ft apartment for around Rs 85 crore. Smiti Agarwal, the wife of Hemant Agarwal, CMD of retail giant V-Bazaar, bought a luxury apartment for Rs 95 crore, while British entrepreneur Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia bought an apartment for around Rs 100 crore.

Then there is entrepreneur Rishi Parti. He bought a 16,290 sq ft penthouse at The Camellias for Rs 190 crore.

The Camellias has also been associated with several familiar names from India's startup world, including Aman Gupta of boAt, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart, Ashneer Grover, Vikram Chopra of Cars24, Varun Alagh of Mamaearth, Lokvir Kapoor of Pine Labs and Good Earth founder Anita Lal.

And The Dahlias

A 4 BHK at The Dahlias starts at around Rs 65 crore. The size is about 9,500 sq ft. But the Rs 65-crore starting price is only the beginning.

The project has already seen several transactions running into hundreds of crores.

Another Delhi-NCR-based industrialist (name not disclosed) bought four interconnected apartments for Rs 380 crore. The homes together span more than 35,000 sq ft.

Investor Madhusudan Murlidhar Kela bought a luxury apartment for Rs 120.71 crore, according to the buyer information shared with NDTV. And then came Manav Sardana's Rs 271-crore penthouse purchase.

The penthouse has a 17,200 sq ft super area and 10,500 sq ft carpet area. At around Rs 1.58 lakh per sq ft on super area, the deal works out to nearly Rs 2.6 lakh per sq ft on carpet area.

The transaction is among the biggest single-unit residential deals reported in India.

The project offers facilities such as a gym, swimming pool, meditation centre, jogging track, garden and 24x7 security.

Address Is The Biggest Attraction

The appeal of these projects goes beyond the size of the apartment.

The Magnolias offers everything from a swimming pool and gym to a skating rink, jogging track and clubhouse.

The Dahlias adds facilities such as a meditation centre, swimming pool, gym, jogging track, garden and round-the-clock security. According to DLF, The Dahlias will span around 7.5 million square feet and comprise 420 residences across 29 levels and 8 towers, including 15 exclusive duplex penthouses of about 350,000 square feet.

The Camellias, meanwhile, has been positioned by DLF around architecture, landscaping, views, amenities and personalised services.

But perhaps the biggest attraction is the address itself. Over the years, the DLF Golf Links ecosystem has become associated with some of India's wealthiest business families, entrepreneurs and corporate leaders.

And now, with The Dahlias pushing individual home prices to Rs 271 crore and beyond, the luxury ladder has reached a new level.