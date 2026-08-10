Who Is Manav Sardana? The Man Who Bought Rs 271 Crore Penthouse At DLF's The Dahlias

Entrepreneur Manav Sardana has purchased a penthouse at DLF's ultra-luxury residential project 'The Dahlias' in Gurugram for Rs 271 crore, making it one of the country's most expensive single-home property transactions reported so far. The property is located in DLF The Dahlias, the developer's flagship super-luxury project in Sector 54 along Golf Course Road.

The penthouse has a super area of approximately 17,200 sq ft, while its carpet area is around 10,500 sq ft. Based on the reported transaction value, the property works out to nearly Rs 1.58 lakh per sq ft on the super-area basis and about Rs 2.6 lakh per sq ft on the carpet area.

The deal highlights the high prices being fetched by luxury homes in Gurugram, with high-end apartments and penthouses gaining increasing popularity among high-net-worth investors.

Who is Manav Sardana?

Manav Sardana is an entrepreneur from the Sardana family, a Delhi-NCR business group with a legacy of over 100 years. The family is best known for Imperial Auto Industries, an automotive components company co-founded in 1969 by his father, SB Sardana, and Jagjit Singh.

Based in Faridabad, Imperial Auto manufactures fluid transmission products for the automotive and off-highway sectors and grew into a major industry player.

Manav Sardana was associated with Imperial Auto before it was acquired by global private equity firm Warburg Pincus. He continues to be involved in the family business and, as per public records, is a director in over a dozen companies linked to the Imperial Auto group. These include Imperial Silicon Private Limited, Kreuz Hydraulics Private Limited, and Imperial Martor Engine Tubes Private Limited.

Inside DLF 'The Dahlias'

DLF launched 'The Dahlias' in October 2024 as a 17-acre super-luxury development in DLF Phase 5, Gurugram.

The project comprises around 420 apartments and penthouses, with individual apartments reportedly priced between Rs 100 crore and Rs 170 crore. Penthouses command even higher prices because of their larger layouts and premium positioning.

DLF expects the project to generate more than Rs 40,000 crore in revenue and has already sold over 65% of its units, according to a PTI report.

'The Dahlias' are not DLF's first ultra-premium project to put Gurugram on India's luxury housing map. Its earlier development, The Camellias, helped establish the Golf Course Road area as one of the country's most exclusive residential addresses.

The post-pandemic period has brought strong demand for luxury housing across India's major property markets. Gurugram and Mumbai, in particular, have seen a string of high-value apartment and penthouse transactions as wealthy buyers increasingly seek larger, more exclusive homes. DLF, one of India's largest real estate developers, has developed more than 185 projects covering over 352 million sq ft of area.