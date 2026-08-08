What If Gen Z Stops Buying Houses? Inside The Real Estate Economics

Ask ten people what will happen if Gen Z stops buying homes, and nine will give you the same answer. The market crashes. Real estate dies. Panic.

That's the easy answer. It's also probably wrong.

Here's why. The real question was never "will Gen Z need housing." Of course they will. The real question is sharper than that: will they own it, will they rent it, or will they simply inherit it? Because each of those three paths moves money through the economy in a completely different way.

Dr VP Singh, who teaches Economics at Great Lakes Institute of Management in Gurgaon, put it to us plainly:

"The fear that Gen Z would not like to invest in houses, leading to fall in housing demand is uncalled for. Gen Z would obviously need a house to live in. This house can be a) inherited property b) a rented property or c) purchased property. It will be unrealistic to assume that all parents of Gen Z are rich enough to leave a house as inheritance for all their kids... Demand for housing is a function of growth in population rather than the nature of Gen Z."

Fair point. But it doesn't close the story. It just moves the question sideways. Because who owns the house still matters. A generation that rents instead of buys sends its money to a landlord every month, not to a bank, not to a developer, not into the country's own credit engine. So the sharper question isn't whether shelter demand disappears. It won't. It's whether first-time ownership slows down -- and what breaks, quietly, if it does.

Nobody Wants To Say The Quiet Part Out Loud

Here's the part of this story that tells you more than any survey could.

NDTV reached out to several real estate players and asked a simple question: are you seeing genuine interest from Gen Z buyers? Every single one declined to comment. Two of them were among the biggest developers, also listed on the stock markets, in the country. Their reason? The story, they said, highlights a "negative side" of the sector, and they didn't want to be quoted on it.

One of them offered something else instead - a positive line, on the record, claiming Gen Z buyers were showing up in good numbers. Sounds great. Except when we asked for the sales data to back that claim, the same company went quiet and pulled out of the conversation entirely.

Think about that for a second. If the numbers were good, they'd hand them over. Good numbers are free marketing. Nobody hides a winning statistic. The silence here isn't neutral -- it's an answer.

Same Dreams, Different Pin Codes

Now, to be fair to Gen Z: most of them are still teenagers or in their early twenties. Nobody buys a flat at 22. That part isn't new. Every generation was broke at that age.

What is new is the pattern building up before they even get there. Fewer of them are saving with a house as the finish line. And that's not just a metro thing.

A 21-year-old in Ranchi and a 21-year-old in Mumbai are living very different financial realities - different salaries, different property prices, different family cushions. But here's the twist: they're scrolling the same Instagram feed. The same reels. The same "what a good life looks like." Technology flattened the dream even though it didn't flatten the bank balance. And increasingly, that shared dream doesn't include a home loan. It includes a trip to Bali, a nice bag, the newest phone - things you can actually afford now, and things you can actually show off now. A flat you'll finish paying for in 2046 doesn't post well.

Two Economists, Two Lenses, One Direction

Gaurav Udani, who runs Thincredblu Securities, doesn't see rejection here. He sees a reshuffle.

"Gen Z isn't rejecting homeownership; they're resequencing it. The old model was to get a job, take a loan, buy a house in your late 20s, and hope it also doubles as your best investment... Build liquid wealth first - equity, mutual funds, REITs for real estate exposure without the EMI or the lock-in -- and only convert into a house once income can absorb it comfortably, without it being your only asset."

He even points to his own teenage son, who's already talking this way. Earn first. Buy later. And when he does buy, buy it because it's home -- not because it's supposed to make him rich.

That's the shift, in one line: the house stops being both your shelter and your biggest bet. It becomes just shelter. Bought later, with less of your net worth riding on it.

And here's the interesting part - Udani and Singh, coming from two different sectors, end up close to each other. Udani calls this a lag, not a decline. Singh calls it a broader move toward financial assets over physical ones, one that's happening across generations, not just Gen Z. Neither of them believes homeownership is dying. Both agree something about its timing is changing.

What Actually Takes The Hit

This is where sentiment needs to meet numbers.

Real estate isn't a side character in the Indian economy. It contributes somewhere between 7 per cent and 13 per cent of GDP today, depending on which estimate you trust, and the government wants that number at 18 per cent by 2047. It's also the second-largest employer in the country after agriculture - cement, steel, paint, furnishings, daily-wage construction labour, all riding on how many homes actually get sold, not just built.

So if first-time buyers -- the segment that funds a project's early cash flow -- start delaying their purchase by five, even ten years, three things happen, and they happen quietly, not with a bang.

Construction slows at the edges. Fewer bookings today means fewer new launches tomorrow, and daily-wage labour feels that first.

Home loans -- the safest lending category banks have -- grow slower. That money doesn't just sit there though. It likely drifts toward riskier lending instead: credit cards, personal loans, buy-now-pay-later. Different risk, different problem. States lose money they were counting on. Stamp duty is a direct, dependable line of revenue for state governments, and it only shows up when a transaction actually happens. That means lesser money for capex.

But The Money Doesn't Just Disappear

Here's the twist that makes this less scary than it sounds.

If Gen Z really is skipping the down payment and putting that money into equities, mutual funds, and REITs instead, that capital doesn't vanish. It goes somewhere else. It becomes cheaper, more liquid funding for Indian companies to grow. And frankly, Indian households have needed this shift for a while - most of their wealth has historically been locked up in one illiquid asset: property.

Look at what happens to economies that go the other way. Japan in the 1980s. China more recently. Both leaned so heavily on real estate that it stopped being their strength and became their fragility. A generation that spreads its bets earlier - even if that means a slower start to homeownership - might be trading a short-term dent in construction jobs and stamp duty collections for something sturdier at the national level twenty years from now.

So, Will Gen Z Never Buy A House?

Almost certainly, they will. Just later. Just differently. And with less of their net worth staked on a single flat.

What's genuinely uncertain isn't whether housing demand survives - population growth alone settles that. What's uncertain is how much of that demand turns into ownership, how early, and how much money it leaves behind for equity markets, rental platforms, and everyday spending in the meantime.

And honestly? The most telling data point in this entire story isn't a survey or a stat. It's that the country's biggest listed developers wouldn't put a single number behind their own optimism when we simply asked them to.