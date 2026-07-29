Booked In 2012, Possession In 2032: Hotmail Co-Founder Reveals 20-Year Wait For Luxury Flat In India

For many homebuyers in India, purchasing a property is only the beginning of a long and uncertain journey. Delays in construction, regulatory approvals, legal disputes and stalled projects often leave buyers waiting years to take possession of their homes. Adding to the conversation, Sabeer Bhatia, the Indian-American entrepreneur who co-founded Hotmail, revealed that he has been waiting for more than a decade to receive possession of an ultra-luxury apartment he booked in India.

In a post on X, Bhatia said he booked the apartment in 2012, expecting it to become a premium base for him whenever he visited India. Instead, he said the project has faced years of setbacks and controversies, and he has now been informed that possession is expected only in 2032.

Reflecting on the delay, Bhatia said he had purchased the apartment as a young man with the hope of establishing a showcase home in India. By the time he finally gets the keys, he says, he will already be an old man, questioning whether such a long wait could ever be worthwhile.

"I booked an ultra-luxury apartment in India in 2012. The project has gone through much drama. I'm told I'll now get possession in 2032. Is the 20-year wait worth it?" he wrote on X.

See the post here:

His post quickly went viral, striking a chord with thousands of homebuyers who said they had experienced similar delays.

Many users pointed out that, despite the unusually long timeline, Bhatia was at least given an expected possession date. They noted that countless buyers across the country are still waiting indefinitely, with their life savings locked in stalled housing projects.

Others said the post highlighted deeper issues within India's real estate sector, calling for stronger regulatory reforms, greater accountability for developers and faster resolution of property disputes. Some also spoke about the financial burden of paying home loan EMIs while simultaneously covering rent because their homes remain unfinished.

One user wrote, "This is a sad reality of India. No action by anyone. I too booked a flat under the affordable housing scheme in 2014 and made payment, but the builder built nothing & NCLAT put it under insolvency, and now we affordable buyers are supposed to fund CIRP proceedings."

Another commented, "This is really bad. Many people are facing this issue. They are paying the EMI of the house, which is yet to start, and also paying the rent. Buying a house in India is a waiting game for many years. Though there have been some strict actions against the builders now, there is still a long way to go."

A third said, "I never book under construction projects. Even fully constructed, we have to be extra careful. Sometimes builders sell the same flat to more customers. Sometimes land is on lease or belongs to someone or something."