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"Is This Mental Sickness?" Hotmail Founder Sabeer Bhatia Raises Concern Over Trash On Gurugram Road

In his post, Sabeer Bhatia asked how the trash got there on a road called Sunset Boulevard in the suburbs of Gurugram.

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"Is This Mental Sickness?" Hotmail Founder Sabeer Bhatia Raises Concern Over Trash On Gurugram Road
The post highlights the issue of garbage on the road in the suburbs of Gurugram.
  • Sabeer Bhatia shared a video showing garbage on Sunset Boulevard in Gurugram suburbs
  • He questioned how the trash ended up there and called it mental sickness
  • The video highlighted poor road cleanliness and sparked social media discussions
Are there any official helplines to report this kind of garbage?

A video shared by Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia has drawn attention after he highlighted garbage lying on a road in the suburbs of Gurugram. The video was posted on his X handle, where he questioned how the trash ended up at the location.

In his post, Sabeer Bhatia asked how the trash got there on a road called Sunset Boulevard in the suburbs of Gurugram. He also questioned whether it was "mental sickness."

Watch Video Here:

In the video, he identified the location by saying that it was Sunset Boulevard in Gurugram while showing the area.

The video has drawn attention to the condition of the road in Gurugram's suburbs, with Bhatia's post bringing the issue of garbage into focus and prompting discussion on social media.

Social Media Reaction

The post has sparked debate on social media where users are seen putting their points.

One user commented, "Sir, you are right. This is indeed a mental sickness."

Another user noted, "Zero civic sense."

"There is no sense of ownership," added a third user.

A fourth user called it a, "Garbage boulevard!"

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