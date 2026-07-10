Deepak Nandal: A Wanted Gangster Whose Shooters Died In Gurugram Encounter

Four criminals belonging to the foreign-based Deepak Nandal gang were killed, and another was injured during one of the most high-profile encounters in Haryana's Gurugram last night.

The exchange of around 60 rounds of fire between the criminals and the police took place around 9:30 pm near the Sushant Lok Phase-2 area after the crime branch received information about a suspicious Scorpio SUV carrying armed men. According to the police, by the time their teams reached the spot, the armed men had already opened fire at a businessman's house - who had reportedly been receiving repeated extortion threats from a wanted gangster operating from abroad.

As the police teams asked the shooters to surrender, the accused opened indiscriminate fire on the police personnel in an attempt to flee, causing injuries to three cops. In response, the police shot at the criminals.

Who is Deepak Nandal?

Deepak Nandal is one of the most wanted gangsters operating from abroad. According to the Haryana Police and Special Task Force (STF), Nandal left India after he was implicated in a criminal case. Investigating agencies claim that he first moved to Dubai and later to the UK, where he operated the gang through social media, internet calls, and his associates.

Nandal is wanted for extortion, shootings, murders, and criminal conspiracies.

Part of Haryanvi music industry

The gangster was once a well-known figure in the Haryanvi music industry. He worked as a music producer and a rapper.

During this time, Nandal also collaborated with Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria and rapper Badshah on several popular songs such as 'Haryana Roadways', '2 Many Girls', and 'Kar Gayi Chul'. In an interview, Nandal had said that working with the two singers was a "pleasure".

Friends to foes with Rahul Fazilpuria

Nandal was once considered a close friend, associate, and on-the-ground manager of Fazilpuria.

In 2017, Nandal defended Fazilpuria when he was caught up in a drink-and-drive case in Gurugram.

Later in 2019, a video of an assault on social media influencer Deepak Kalal had gone viral, with reports suggesting that Nandal was behind the attack due to anger over alleged derogatory comments made by Kalal against Fazilpuria.

However, when an attempt was made to attack Fazilpuria last year, a social media post naming Sunil Sardhanaiya, Deepak Nandal, and Indrajit Yadav had claimed the responsibility for the crime. The post alleged that Fazilpuria had taken Rs five crore from Nandal and had not returned it. It also threatened that if he Fazilpuria did not return the money, one of his close associates would be targeted every month.

Later in August 2025, Fazilpuria's accountant, Rohit Shaukeen, was shot dead in Gurugram - for which Nandal had claimed responsibility.

Nandal also said he was responsible for the attack on Fazilpuria's manager, Saurabh Yadav's Gurugram home.

Other cases

In September last year, unidentified assailants opened fire at the office of MNR Buildmark in Gurugram's Sector 45. A social media post had claimed responsibility for the attack under the name of Nandal.

Recently, Delhi-based Sufi singer, Bismil, alleged that he received a ransom demand of Rs 5 crore and death threats in the name of Nandal.

A case has been filed in the incident.

Crackdown against Deepak Nandal gang

The Haryana Special Task Force (STF) has taken action against several members of the Deepak Nandal gang in recent months.

In April this year, the officials arrested the gang's alleged sharpshooter, Nivesh, during an encounter in Gurugram. According to the police, he was planning to extort money from a businessman's office.

The police also arrested gangster Sunil alias Sardhanaiya recently at the Delhi Airport. Officials said that the gangster had fled abroad in 2024 using a fake passport and was operating a gang with Nandal from Costa Rica via Dubai.

Sunil confessed during interrogation to his role in planning the attack on Fazilpuria, the Rohit Shaukeen murder case, and the firing at the MNR Builders office in Sector 45. He is facing more than 24 charges, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, arms supply, and other serious crimes.