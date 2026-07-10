4 Gangsters Killed, 3 Cops Injured, 60 Rounds Of Firing In Gurugram Encounter

It was criminals vs cops in Gurugram on Thursday, as the two groups exchanged 60 rounds of fire. By the end, four criminals were killed and three cops were injured. The encounter took place in Gurugram's Sushant Lok Phase-2 area on Thursday night, around 9:30, after the Crime Branch received information about a suspicious Scorpio SUV carrying armed men. Acting on the input, multiple Crime Branch teams rushed to the location.

Speaking to NDTV, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime Branch, said that by the time the teams reached the spot and set up blockade, the armed suspects had opened fire at a businessman's house. The businessman had reportedly been receiving repeated extortion threats from a wanted gangster operating from abroad, making him a potential target of the attack.

The police teams surrounded the suspects and repeatedly asked them to surrender. The accused, however, opened indiscriminate fire on the police personnel in an attempt to flee. In response, the police retaliated in an effort to apprehend the suspects.

During the exchange of fire, all five alleged shooters from the foreign-based Deepak Nandal gang sustained bullet injuries. They were shifted to a private super-specialty hospital, where doctors declared four of them dead. The fifth accused remains admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

The encounter also left three Gurugram police personnel with gunshot injuries. They were rushed to a hospital, where they are receiving medical care. Their condition is being closely monitored by doctors.

Teams from the Scene of Crime (SoC) unit, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and other investigation units carried out a detailed scientific examination of the area and collected forensic and technical evidence.

Police said further legal proceedings are underway in accordance with the law. The identities of the dead and injured accused and their criminal backgrounds will be shared later, the police said. For now, the police have recovered five foreign-made pistols.