Ketan Agarwal's Father Writes To President, Seeks Justice In Murder Case

In the Ketan Agarwal murder case, Vishal Agarwal, the father of the victim, has written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking a fast-tracked investigation and speedy justice.

In an email, he said that the family has been devastated by the loss of Ketan and the subsequent death of his father within 20 days due to grief.

He appealed for the case to be heard in a fast-track court and urged that the accused be given the strictest punishment under the law, saying that delays in justice only deepen the suffering of victims' families.

In his email sent to the secretary to the President on Wednesday, Ketan's father said, "I am writing this email with a heart full of pain and hope. I am not writing as a businessman or someone with influence. Main sirf ek baap hoon, jo apne bete ke liye insaaf maang raha hai (I am writing as a father seeking justice for his son)."

"My son Ketan was brutally murdered. Since that day, our lives have completely changed. Every morning we wake up with the same pain, and every night we sleep with the same question: When will Ketan get justice?" wrote Ketan's father.

"The pain did not end there. Within just 20 days of losing Ketan, I also lost my own father. He loved his grandson more than anything. He could not bear the shock and grief of Ketan's death. His blood pressure dropped, and eventually his heart stopped working. In just 20 days, I lost both my son and my father. Our family has been shattered," he wrote.

"Sir, we are not asking for any special treatment. Hum bas is case ko fast-track court mein chalake jaldi se jaldi justice mile. The people who did this should receive the strictest punishment under the law. Delay in justice only increases the pain of families like ours," he said.

"Ketan cannot come back. But the guilty should not feel that they can escape or delay the consequences of such a cruel crime. A strong punishment will not only give us some peace, but it will also send a message that innocent lives matter and that such crimes will never be tolerated," he wrote.

With folded hands, I request you to please look into this matter personally and help ensure that justice is delivered as soon as possible, he said.

Please don't let my son's case become just another file. Behind this case is a family that has lost everything, he wrote.

Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18 by his fiancée Siya and her friend and suspected lover Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, the police said.

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