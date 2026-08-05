Delayed Homes, Land Disputes: Why Builders Are Hiring More Legal Experts

India's real estate industry is hiring for a role that homebuyers rarely see but often encounter when things go wrong: the legal team.

Developers are strengthening in-house legal functions as projects become more complex. Land acquisition, title checks, approvals, RERA compliance, financing, contracts and litigation are all pulling lawyers closer to the core business.

And there is a reason for it.

A real estate project can be delayed long before a buyer gets a possession letter. A disputed land title can stop development. A missing approval can hold up construction. A regulatory dispute can push back timelines. And a court case can tie up a project for years.

For developers, the cost of getting these things wrong can be steep. For homebuyers, it can mean waiting months or even years for a home they have already paid for.

Legal Teams Are Moving To The Front Seat

Moksha Bhat, Managing Partner at AP & Partners, said the real estate sector has become much more sophisticated in the way deals are structured. "Real estate is becoming more mature as a sector, and the level of sophistication in how deals get structured has gone up sharply," Bhat said.

He pointed to the combination of financing, licensing and land acquisition as a key source of complexity. That combination, he said, increasingly requires internal and external counsel to work together.

That is a significant change in how developers view lawyers. Earlier, legal teams were often brought in when an agreement had to be drafted or a dispute had already emerged. Now, lawyers are increasingly being asked to examine a project before it takes shape.

That means checking land. Reviewing transaction structures. Assessing regulatory exposure. Tracking approvals. And identifying risks before they turn into disputes.

Land Can Be The First Big Legal Hurdle

For a developer, buying land is not simply a financial transaction. It is a legal one too.

A project can depend on whether the seller actually has a clear title, whether there are competing claims, whether the land can legally be developed for the intended use and whether all necessary permissions can be obtained.

This is also where legal diligence can directly affect homebuyers. The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, or RERA, puts responsibility on promoters for defective land title. The law also provides remedies when a developer fails to give possession within the agreed timeline. Buyers who want to exit can seek a refund with interest and compensation, while those who stay in the project are entitled to interest for the delay, subject to the law.

The consequences become more visible once construction starts. A developer may have a project on the ground, but getting it to the finish line can involve a maze of permissions and compliance requirements. Occupation and completion certificates are critical. So are approvals linked to construction and development.

RERA Has Changed The Risk Calculation

The rise of RERA has also made legal preparedness more important. The law gives homebuyers a route to seek relief when possession is delayed. It also puts obligations on developers around project information, compliance and delivery.

That creates a much bigger legal workload for developers. And the disputes can be expensive.

In February 2026 alone, Haryana RERA ordered developers to pay around Rs 41 lakh to buyers over an eight-year delay in handing over an apartment in Gurugram. The order also included interest and litigation costs. For developers with multiple projects, such disputes can quickly become a portfolio-level risk.

This is why legal teams are increasingly being brought in before problems reach RERA, consumer forums, arbitration panels or courts.

Sanjeev Sachdeva, Chief Legal Officer at Elan Group, described the change in even broader terms. "The legal function in Real Estate Sector over a period of time has undergone a fundamental shift," he said.

According to Sachdeva, lawyers are now involved in the conceptualisation of a project itself. That includes evaluating land opportunities, business development, transaction advisory, structuring, regulatory assessment, compliance and risk management.

In other words, legal teams are increasingly being asked to answer one question before the money is committed: What can go wrong? And, more importantly, how can it be prevented?

The job is no longer simply to fight a case after a project gets stuck. It is increasingly about stopping the project from getting stuck in the first place.

For developers, this can reduce litigation costs and execution risk. For lenders and investors, it can improve confidence in the underlying asset. And for homebuyers, it can mean something even more basic: a better chance of getting the home they were promised on time.