Record Overlaps, Title Disputes: Why Delhi Is Pushing A Property Aadhaar Card

Buying a home in Delhi isn't just about arranging the down payment or getting a home loan.

For many buyers, the bigger challenge begins after they've found the right property -- verifying ownership, checking whether the title is clear and making sure the land records match government records. A single discrepancy can delay a deal for weeks or even trigger years of litigation.

That's the problem the Delhi government hopes to address through the proposed Delhi Land Records Bill, 2026, which aims to give every property in the capital a unique digital identity -- popularly being called a "Property Aadhaar Card".

If the Bill is passed, every property will have a digitally verified record, making it easier for buyers, banks and government agencies to confirm ownership and access land-related information.

Why Does Delhi Need A Property Aadhaar Card?

Unlike many cities, Delhi's land administration is spread across several agencies. Property records are often maintained separately, making verification a lengthy exercise.

Experts say this fragmented system is one of the biggest reasons behind ownership disputes, delayed transactions and cumbersome paperwork. Ishaan Ghai, Managing Director of Orbit Project Consultants India, says property records remain one of the biggest pain points in the real estate sector. "We've seen projects and transactions get delayed simply because ownership records, approvals or land details have to be verified across multiple authorities. Anything that brings greater clarity and transparency is a step in the right direction," he said.

According to Ghai, Delhi is not the first state to move towards digital land identities. Several states have already introduced unique land identifiers in different forms. However, he believes Delhi's proposal is significant because it is being implemented in one of India's most complex urban real estate markets, where fragmented records and multiple authorities have historically made property verification difficult.

He cautioned that the success of the initiative would ultimately depend on the quality of the data. Accurate records, regular updates and a simple mechanism to correct errors would be critical to improving trust and reducing disputes, he said.

What Changes For Homebuyers?

If implemented effectively, a Property Aadhaar Card could simplify one of the most stressful parts of buying a home -- verifying whether the seller actually has a clear title. Instead of relying on scattered records, buyers could access a digitally verified property history. Banks may also find it easier to process home loans, while developers could benefit from faster approvals.

Prince Dhariwal, Founder and Director of Navbharat Niwas, said a scientifically surveyed and digitally verified property database can improve ownership clarity and streamline property transactions, inheritance, financing and regulatory approvals.

He said reliable digital land records could reduce ambiguity for homebuyers, investors and lenders, minimise documentation-related delays and improve confidence in property transactions. Dhariwal, however, stressed that the initiative's success would depend on accurate implementation, regular updates, strong coordination among government departments and robust privacy safeguards.

A Boost For Delhi's Real Estate Market?

The industry believes the reform could make Delhi's property market more transparent and efficient. Gaurav K Singh, Founder and Chairman of Womeki Group, said assigning every property a unique digital identity would make ownership records more reliable, reduce title-related disputes and simplify property verification.

According to him, digitised land records could also improve access to home finance, speed up approvals and create a more secure ecosystem for buyers, developers and financial institutions.

While a Property Aadhaar Card will not eliminate property disputes overnight. But if the government succeeds in creating a single, accurate and regularly updated digital record for every property, it could reduce paperwork, speed up transactions and make buying a home in Delhi a far less complicated affair.