Rs 900 Crore Double-Decker Flyover To Put Greater Noida West On Fast Track

Greater Noida is preparing for a major infrastructure upgrade that could change daily life for lakhs of residents. The Greater Noida Authority is planning the city's first-ever double-decker flyover at Shahberi, a project expected to improve connectivity between Greater Noida West and Ghaziabad while unclogging one of the National Capital Region's busiest traffic corridors.

The proposed project, estimated to cost around Rs 900 crore, is designed to connect the 130-metre road in Greater Noida West with Shahberi, Crossings Republik and NH-9, providing seamless access to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. For thousands of office-goers who spend hours navigating the bottleneck every day, the project promises shorter travel times and smoother journeys.

The six-lane elevated structure will be Greater Noida's first double-decker flyover. By separating different traffic streams, the Authority hopes to significantly increase the corridor's carrying capacity and reduce peak-hour congestion.

The move comes as Greater Noida West continues to witness rapid residential expansion. Over the past few years, the region has emerged as one of NCR's largest housing markets, but infrastructure has struggled to keep pace with the growing population. Narrow stretches near Shahberi and heavy traffic moving between Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi have made the route one of the region's biggest congestion points.

'Double-Decker Flyover An Infrastructure Milestone'

Real estate developers say the flyover could become another milestone in Greater Noida West's infrastructure journey.

Manoj Gaur, CMD, Gaurs Group, said the project addresses a long-pending demand of residents. "This is a much-awaited and welcome development for Greater Noida West. This project will enhance connectivity across the entire Greater Noida West region and directly benefit Gaur City, which is home to more than 5 lakh residents. Direct connectivity to NH-24 has been a long-standing requirement. It will make travel more convenient for thousands of daily commuters," he said.

Gaur also thanked the government for approving the project, adding that better infrastructure strengthens Greater Noida West's position as one of NCR's most preferred residential destinations.

According to Salil Kumar, Director, Marketing & Business Management at CRC Group, infrastructure has been the single biggest driver behind the region's transformation. "The proposed Shahberi Double-Decker Flyover is a significant infrastructure initiative that will further strengthen Greater Noida West's connectivity and urban ecosystem. By providing seamless access to key corridors such as NH-9, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Crossings Republik and Greater Noida, the project is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve commuting efficiency for thousands of residents," he said.

Kumar added that every major connectivity project has improved both residential demand and investment potential in Greater Noida West. With the area's population growing rapidly, he said projects like these are essential for sustainable urban development while reinforcing the region's position among NCR's fastest-growing residential markets.

Benefits Well Beyond Greater Noida

Industry experts believe the project's impact will extend well beyond Greater Noida.

Aman Gupta, Director, RPS Group, said the Shahberi Flyover and the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar together could reshape investment patterns across NCR. "Building the Shahberi Flyover will be a great improvement for residents of Greater Noida West and a major step toward realizing an interconnected National Capital Region," he said.

Gupta noted that easier connectivity to NH-9 and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway would create opportunities across the NCR rather than benefiting just one micro-market. He believes Faridabad could also gain as improving regional road networks make travel between major employment hubs quicker, encouraging both homebuyers and investors.

Iqbal Singh Sodhi, Director, Karyan Group, echoed similar views, calling the project more than just another flyover. "The proposed double-decker flyover at Shahberi is not just a road infrastructure project; it is a transformative development that will significantly strengthen connectivity between Ghaziabad and Greater Noida West," he said.

According to Sodhi, the corridor will provide relief to lakhs of commuters travelling between Ghaziabad, Crossing Republik, Greater Noida West and Delhi. He added that improved accessibility has historically translated into stronger residential and commercial demand, and the project could drive fresh investments and capital appreciation across adjoining micro-markets.

Beyond easing traffic, the flyover is expected to improve access to NH-9, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and eventually the Noida International Airport at Jewar. It also complements several ongoing infrastructure upgrades in the region, including the operational 130-metre road flyover and planned regional transit projects.