Upset Over Friendship With Lover, Man Kills Colleague In Noida

A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his colleague following an altercation in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, with police saying the dispute was linked to the victim's interaction with a woman who had been in a relationship with the accused.

The victim was identified as Suresh, a native of Bareilly. The accused, Naresh, who was also injured during the incident late Thursday night, was taken into custody after receiving treatment, police said.

According to police, a call was received through Dial-112 regarding a dispute between two men on the service road near Sirsa Circle in Greater Noida. When police reached the spot, they found that both men had already been taken to a hospital in an injured condition. Doctors later declared Suresh dead.

During the investigation, police found that Suresh and Naresh worked in different units of the same private company. Santosh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, said a woman named Bobby, who also worked in the company, had been in a relationship with Naresh for the past seven years.

Police said Bobby had recently started talking to Suresh, which Naresh objected to. He had allegedly asked both Bobby and Suresh not to stay in contact, leading to tensions between the two men.

According to police, Suresh and Naresh met near Sirsa Circle late at night and consumed beer together. An argument later broke out over the issue and escalated into a physical fight.

During the altercation, Naresh allegedly attacked Suresh with a sharp weapon, inflicting fatal injuries. Naresh also sustained injuries in the incident.

Both men were taken to hospital after the fight, where doctors declared Suresh dead. After receiving treatment, Naresh was taken into custody.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Narendra Thakur)